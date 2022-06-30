Lula, again, talks about “regular” means of communication

× Photo: Ricardo Stuckert

In an interview with a radio station in Piracicaba this Wednesday (29), Lula (photo) defended the “regulation” of the media in Brazil —yes, again— and said that the PT euphemism for “censorship” should reach radio and television stations, public concessions, and the internet..

“When we say that it is necessary to democratize the media, we are talking about electronic media, we are talking about radio and television, that it is necessary to regulate the internet. But who will regulate is Brazilian society, it will not be the president of the Republic”said the PT, as reported by O Globo.

Lula also spoke again about regulating something that the country already regulates, the right of reply – the law on the subject, 13,188, was signed in 2015 by his successor and post Dilma Rousseff.

The PT even repeated himself about the “nine families” that would own almost all the means of communication in Brazil, defended that “plenaries, congresses, lectures” (classic sport from PT) to decide how “democratize” the media and said it was necessary “that we have the right to have different opinions in the same media” —as if the PT sewersphere vehicles would one day give space to “right-wing” opinions.

Watch:

