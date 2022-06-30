Lula promises “revocation” of Bolsonaro’s 100-year secrecy

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) today promised to revoke all one-hundred-year secrecy imposed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on topics considered sensitive by the federal government.

In an interview with a radio station in the interior of São Paulo, the pre-candidate for the presidency stated that there was a fight against corruption during PT governments and again criticized former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro (União Brasil), responsible for his convictions in Operation Car wash.

“It’s something we’re going to have to do: a decree, a revocation of this secrecy that Bolsonaro is creating to defend his friends”, promised the former president.

Anyone could know what was going on in our government. Now, Bolsonaro, no. Bolsonaro said he has no corruption, but decrees a hundred-year secrecy for any complaint against him. Decrees a hundred years of secrecy for the child, for the friends, for the [ex-ministro da Saúde Eduardo] Pazuello. None of it is investigated. Take a hundred years here, for when he is no more.

Lula, in an interview

The Bolsonaro government has imposed 100-year secrecy for “sensitive topics” since last year. In 2021, Palácio do Planalto vetoed, for example, the disclosure of data on the agent’s vaccination card. Asked about this by a follower on Twitter, the president ironically replied: “In 100 years, you will know”.

The presidency also established secrecy on the details of spending by Bolsonaro and his deputy, Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), with the corporate card. The total amount of expenses is published by the Transparency Portal. However, it is not possible to know the types of services and products purchased.

More recently, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) imposed secrecy on administrative proceedings that investigate the conduct of agents involved in the death of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, 38, in Umbaúba (SE), last month.

Criticism of Moro

Lula also spoke about the fight against corruption during the PT governments (2003-2016). In pre-campaign, he has argued that no government has created as many mechanisms against public deviations as those applied in its management.

“It was in the PT government that we investigated corruption, there was no complaint that was not investigated, there was none. We were the ones who created the denunciation [premiada]the Transparency Portal, the Access to Information Law [LAI]”, he argued.

The PT criticized Operation Car Wash and Moro, which commanded the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba. Arrested between April 2018 and November 2019, the former president had his convictions overturned by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in 2021.

“He [Moro] he had information, he knew about the processes”, declared Lula. “It ended as it ended. Today, he is a defenestrated figure in Brazilian politics.”

After breaking up with Bolsonaro, of whom he was Minister of Justice, Moro joined Podemos at the end of last year and launched a pre-candidacy for the Presidency. Without taking off in the polls, he joined União Brasil, the acronym for which he tried to run for São Paulo, signaling interest in a seat in the Senate. Now, he evaluates the dispute for governor and prepares the “Republic of Paraná” plan.