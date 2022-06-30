Lysychansk could fall soon – Ground Forces

Lysychansk continues to be the target of constant bombing by Russian forces, which are trying to gain total control of the eastern Ukrainian city. But there are also records of several attacks in cities in the north and south of the country. In Mikolaiv, this Wednesday morning, at least three people died and several were injured, after a missile attack in a residential area.

From what was left of the damaged building in the southern part of Mikolaiv, rescue teams were able to remove at least five people with injuries who were taken to hospital. Another three did not survive the bombing.

Rescue work continues at the site, while the damage is being accounted for.

The mayor of Mykolaiv speaks of eight missiles used in the attack that took place around 6:00. Russia says the target was a training base for foreign mercenaries

Further south, in Dnipro, at least two people were killed in a missile attack on a transport hub.

Russia has intensified the offensive in several cities from north to south of Ukraine while the operation continues to take the city of Lysychansk, the only city in the Lugansk region that remains under Kiev’s control.

The governor takes care of heavy fighting in Lysychansk and on the outskirts of the city. He acknowledges that the Ukrainian forces are outnumbered, but says they continue to resist.

Russian troops and separatist forces say they already control 30% of the city.

SOURCE: SIC News