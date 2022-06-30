‘Mamãe Falei’ and ‘Boca Aberta’ exchange punches and accusations in a street fight; watch videos

According to Arthur Do Val, he and members of the MBL went to protest against Emerson Petrive’s spending of parliamentary quotas in front of his office, which would have caused the confusion.

Former state deputy from São Paulo, Arthur do Val, known as ‘Mamãe Falei’



the former deputies Emerson Petrivethe Open Mouth, and Arthur do Valalso known as Mamãe Falei, had a fight, with exchange of accusations and punches, in the middle of the street in Londrina, in Paraná. Videos that recorded the situation went viral on social media. In the images, Boca Aberta appears cursing and punching and kicking Mamãe Falei and Renan Santos, one of the founders and leaders of the Free Brazil Movement (MBL). The confusion took place in front of Boca Aberta’s office.

Mom spoke and other MBL members went there to protest against spending of parliamentary quotas by the former deputy and his son, deputy Boca Aberta Júnior. According to Arthur Do Val, in a video published on social networks, the demonstration would have motivated the aggressions. “We went after him, that’s what we did, to question him. And I’m going to send a message to every politician like that in all of Brazil: don’t think you’re going to shut us up. You will not shut up. On the contrary, it only gives us more strength to continue doing what we did,” he said. In another video, Boca Aberta countered the accusations and said he had been threatened. “One of the members of the gang that came here was armed, you will see all this in the video, then they were armed, they cornered me, the four invaded the truck here, Fred Krueger, you will see the video, along with Mom I spoke, and they threatened me [sic] and my family,” he said.

*With information from reporter Victor Hugo Salina