Man dies after cardiac arrest while exercising at gym

A gym student died, this Wednesday (29), after having a cardiac arrest while doing physical exercises in Juazeiro do Norte, in Cariri Ceará. The death was confirmed by the establishment itself. This is not the same case of a young man who was injured while lifting weights in a gym in Fortaleza.

The man who died at the Juazeiro do Norte academy was identified as Manoel Luis dos Santos Filho. The gym said he couldn’t even do the rope exercise as he fell unconscious. The establishment also reported that a personal trainer tried to help him, but the student was already dead.

“We sympathize with family, friends and colleagues in this moment of pain and express our most sincere condolences”, lamented the academy.

“For this reason, we inform you that any other news is not true. This video is circulating [do caso de Fortaleza] around, but this video is not at our gym and it wasn’t our student either,” the academy explained.

The case cited is of a young man who was hit in the back by a barbell while lifting weights in a training box in Fortaleza. The accident occurred on Friday morning (24) and was recorded by a person who recorded the activity.