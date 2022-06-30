Man suffers accident during crosstraining training in Fortaleza

A man suffered a accident while practicing a crosstraining exercise in a box in the capital of Ceará. The case was registered last Wednesday, the 29th. Video that circulated on the Internet shows the moment in which the boy loses his balance, and the iron bar hits his back, which he falls to the ground in pain. He was rescued and sent to Instituto Doutor José Frota (IJF), downtown Fortaleza, where he remains hospitalized.

THE PEOPLE does not release the video of the accident out of respect for the victim.

Through a note, Box Colosso asked for prayers for the student. “It hurts so much, in the family, for us to have to relive moments of pain, to see people sharing strong images, asking questions, without even caring who really needs attention right now”, he informs.

In the note, Colosso says it is providing support and doing everything possible to help you. More information about the state of health was not released by the establishment out of respect for his family.

