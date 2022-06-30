Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling race on “Barbie” photos

The live-action “Barbie”, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is already making waves on the internet. Filming for the film is going on in full swing in Venice, California, and the first images of actors like Barbie and Ken have started to leak.

In the images of the new live-action Mattel doll, the new looks seem inspired by clothes that once accompanied Barbie. Barbie and Ken were most recently spotted wearing skating clothes. Earlier, the two appeared wearing cowboy outfits. Check out:

i can’t believe how perfect they are! so excited for them to bring these beloved characters to life 💖 pic.twitter.com/m6vjNmsNhd — bethany (@fiImgal) June 28, 2022

Margot Robbie rollerskating on the set of Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE. pic.twitter.com/WBMjh6NTnH — cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) June 27, 2022

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming Barbie in Los Angeles yesterday! 🎀 pic.twitter.com/yiVdLGa0iy — MRBR Photos (@mrbrphotos) June 23, 2022

The famous Matel doll won a skater edition in 1990. Called “Hot Skatin Barbie”, she wore a very colorful outfit, with an aesthetic similar to the costume of the current character.

Greta Gerwig directs the new film, and is also writing the script alongside her husband, Noah Baumbach. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources indicate that the “metaverse” concept can paint, “Barbie” fashion, of course.

In the film, the character begins to realize that she doesn’t fit into “Barbieland” like the others. The existential crisis will cause her to be expelled from that universe and set off on an adventure in the “real world”.

In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the cast also includes Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell and Ncuti. Gatwa in the main cast.

The premiere of “Barbie” is scheduled for July 21, 2023.