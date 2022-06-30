Maria Marruá and Velho do Rio team up to prevent Juma from being abused by Zé Lucas

Juma and Zé Lucas in “Pantanal” (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

The fire of Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) is far from over in “Pantanal”. In next week’s chapters, the pawn will be so excited that he’ll end up crossing the line with the girl. Who will prevent him from taking an attitude against her will will be the enchanted mother in jaguar. The Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), the truck driver’s grandfather, will also arrive to stop the abuse.

It all starts with Zé Lucas asking Juma for a kiss in the July 7th chapter. The next day, he will try to take Juma to her father’s farm by force. The jaguar Maria Marruá will not like this at all and will arrive to put Zé Lucas in his place. The Velho do Rio, who also cares for the girl, will convince the peon to return to his house and leave Juma in peace once and for all.

Whoever ships Juma and Joventino (Jesuíta Barbosa) can be happy. She will speak the truth to her beloved and the two will reach a consensus on the future marriage. Jove will accept to live with her in the tapera until the two have children. By saying this to Zé Leôncio, however, the boy will get scolded by his father.

Juma gets pregnant by Jove

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) are getting weird in the last weeks of the plot, but they will make peace in the tapera and have sex for the first time in the waters of the river.

Shortly after, the Old Man from Rio will appear by surprise to Juma and release the news. “Your love was meant to be, Juma. And soon it will be even greater. Your love is now in another corner”, he will say, announcing the pregnancy.