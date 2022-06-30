Marina Silva announces that she will be a candidate for federal deputy in SP

Former Environment Minister Marina Silvafrom Rede Sustentabilidade, announced this Wednesday, 29th, that it will compete for a vacancy in the Chamber of Deputies by the State of Sao Paulo in the October elections. She stated that the decision was taken after “a long period of discussion” about how São Paulo society can contribute to the “institution of a new development cycle” in the country.

The announcement frustrates the plans of the PT pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT). Marina was quoted to be deputy on the ticket of the former mayor, who approached the former minister and even participated in events alongside her. At the beginning of the month, the Network made official support for Haddad.







Former Minister Marina Silva 09/30/2018 REUTERS/Nacho Doce photo: Reuters

“I believe that in this way I can collaborate with the strategic objective of mobilizing Brazil for the great challenge of reconstruction and construction of public policies capable of facing the intolerable growth of inequalities, recovering the economy on sustainable bases and prepare the State and the Country for the urgent transition necessary to adapt to climate change”, stated Marina in a publication on social network.

After a long period of discussion, I am pleased to announce that I have accepted the invitation from @REDE_18 to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for the State of São Paulo. + pic.twitter.com/Rp5NFpvdW6 — Marina Silva (@MarinaSilva) June 29, 2022

Marina Silva held the position of senator for Acre, the state where she was born, for two terms; from 2003 to 2011. She was also Minister of the Environment between 2003 and 2008 in the Lula administrations. The official launch of the pre-candidacy was scheduled for next Saturday, 2, in São Paulo. the state representative Marina Helouwill also launch his name for reelection in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo.