Mauro Cezar detonates Flamengo’s holder in Libertadores game

Flamengo won an important result last Wednesday night (29). Playing in Ibagué, Colombia, the red-black team beat Tolima, by the score of 1 to 0, and guaranteed an advantage for the return game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores, scheduled for next week.

Called as a starter in the Rio team, midfielder Diego Ribas was once again criticized by journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira, who during the match was irritated by the presentation of the experienced player, who will leave the club at the end of this season.

“Diego Ribas seems to have a specific role on the pitch: to prevent counterattacks. From Flamingo. What a horror”, said Mauro Cezar.

Flamengo’s winning goal was scored by Andreas Pereira, who played his last match with the red-black shirt. The shirt 18 has a loan ending this Thursday (30) and will return to Manchester United. You red devils have negotiation of the player forwarded to Fulham, from London.

DATASHEET: TOLIMA-COL 0 X 1 FLAMENGO

Place: Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium, in Ibagué (Colombia)

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)

Assistants: Jorge Urrego (VEN) and Túlio Moreno (VEN)

VAR: Andrés Cunha (URU)

Yellow cards: Riascos and Raziel García (Tolima); Andreas Pereira, Gabigol, David Luiz and Diego (Flamengo)

Goal:

FLAMENGO: Andreas Pereira, at 16min of the first half

TOLIMA: Dominguez, Riascos, Quiñónes, Moya and Hernández; Ureña (Ramírez), Rovira, Raziel García (Cataño), Luis Miranda (Meléndez) and Lucumi; Juan Caicedo (Michael Rangel)

Technician: Hernan Torres

FLAMENGO: Santos, Rodinei (Matheuzinho), David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luis (Lázaro); Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira, Diego (Ayrton Lucas), Everton Ribeiro (Marinho) and Arrascaeta; Gabigol (Peter)

Technician: Lucas Silvestre (Assistant)