MBL is ordered to pay BRL 50,000 to Duvivier for fake news

The Free Brazil Movement (MBL) was sentenced by the 17th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, this Wednesday (29), to pay R$ 50 thousand to actor and comedian Gregório Duvivier for fake news.

Duvivier’s defense appealed to the chamber after the decision of Judge Katia Cilene da Hora Machado Bugarim, of the 42nd Civil Court of the TJRJ. The lawyers contested the decision and asked for the MBL to be sentenced for associating the comedian’s image with alleged irregularities in the use of Rouanet Law resources.

Duvivier claimed to have been the target of vexatious exposure in an MBL post on Facebook. The MBL accused him of having received benefits from the Rouanet Law and associated him with alleged deviations.

The publication, shared in June 2016, is a montage with photos of Duvivier, actor Wagner Moura and singer Tico Santa Cruz with the phrase: “No more Lei Rouanet. Breastfeeding is over.”

In the first instance, the judge understood that the crimes of injury, slander and defamation were not committed against the actor. However, the civil chamber unanimously decided to determine the payment of compensation to duvivier.

The actor then asked for compensation in moral damages in the amount of R$ 50 thousand.

The lawyer who represents duvivier, Paulo Petri, considers the decision of the TJ-RJ exemplary. “The dissemination of fake news is a strategy used by this group against those they consider their enemies. Gregório Duvivier was another victim, and this the TJ/RJ recognized today in a didactic and exemplary way”.

