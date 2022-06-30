MEC scandal: STF asks the PGR to manifest itself in another request to investigate Bolsonaro | Policy

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) asked this Wednesday (29) for the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to express its opinion on a request for possible interference by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Federal Police (PF) during investigations into the corruption scheme in the Ministry of Education (MEC).

The PF investigates favoring pastors in the distribution of MEC funds. Last Wednesday (22), former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and denounced pastors were arrested. A day later, they were released by court decision.

According to a telephone intercept made by the Federal Police, on June 9, Ribeiro told a daughter that Bolsonaro had told him “a feeling” that the former minister could be used to target the president. In the conversation, Ribeiro also talks about the possibility of being searched and apprehended, as it actually was, days later.

“Today, the president called me. He has a feeling again that they might want to reach him through me, you know?” Ribeiro said. Then the ex-minister says: “He thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure at home, you know? Well, that can happen, if there are indications, but there’s no reason why”, said the ex-minister.

This is the fourth request that the Supreme has sent to the PGR (see more below). The new decision is by Minister Cármen Lúcia, who said that she sees the “undeniable gravity” in the situation. The minister analyzed a crime news presented to the Supreme Court by PT senators.

Shipping is customary in this type of case. It is up to the PGR to decide whether there are elements to open a formal investigation against Bolsonaro.

Carmen Lúcia also forwarded requests from deputies Reginaldo Lopes, Israel Batista to the Attorney’s Office for the president to be investigated.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes also sent a request from Senator Randolfe Rodrigues to the PGR to open an investigation also for the alleged interference.