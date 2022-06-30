Mechanic rescues puppy from trash and neighbors help with food and clothes

24 seconds ago

A happy ending for a puppy that was found inside a backpack and in the trash! The case took place in Minnesota, USA and the animal was saved by a mechanic after he heard cries coming from the dump. How lucky!

RJ Cornforth was taking a break from work when he heard noises coming from the garbage. He said that the entire community has given support and has already received donations to help take care of the animal.

“My heart dropped. This dog didn’t need any of that,” the man said.

The rescue

When RJ noticed the noise in the dumpster, he quickly went to investigate to find out what it was.

When lifting the lid of the trash can, the mechanic found a backpack closed, but moving slowly. That’s when he unzipped it and saw an innocent little face.

“How could you do that to this little puppy? This is heartless,” she lamented.

puppy recovers

The entire community embraced the mission of taking care of the new little friend who was named Midas – named after the mechanic shop. Adopted by the mechanic himself, Midas was diagnosed with a bacterial infection and a fractured jaw, but has recovered well.

In addition to all the care, the puppy has received a wave of love and support since being rescued from the trash.

Cornforth residents and neighbors donated snacks, toys and best wishes to Midas.

It was so much help, that now the donations are being redirected to NGOs in the city that rescue strays. How amazing, people!

“With social media and the internet at your fingertips, there’s no shortage of options for finding a person willing to adopt your pet,” the department’s Facebook post reads. “Please be kind to our animal friends.”

We wish Midas happiness!

The puppy abandoned in a dump received collaboration from all over the city to recover - Photo: Facebook / Shakopee Police Department

With information from WCCO

