Meet the blumenauense who works in the largest game companies in the world

Passionate about drawing since he was a child, Jonathan Coppi from Blumenau won vacancies in some of the largest game production companies in the world. Despite not being an existing area in the region, he gave up the company he built in Blumenau and used all his dedication to make his dream come true.

Currently living in Valencia, Spain, Jonathan has brought art since he was little. Now 33 years old, he remembers attending drawing classes at Fundação Cultural de Blumenau and spending most of his days with pencil and paper.

“My mom used to joke that my favorite day to draw was Friday, because that’s when she cleaned the house. Meanwhile, I threw rubber crumbs on the floor, because I spent hours drawing. When I wasn’t drawing, I was playing ball. I preferred that to playing video games,” she comments.

That’s how Jonathan ended up studying Advertising at Unisociesc, with the plan to work in the area of ​​agency creation. However, during a class, he got to know 3D illustration and discovered that it was his passion.

“There were no courses here, so I searched on the internet. I gathered information on forums and studied on my own. At the time, I was working with art in the marketing of a company and trying to get 3D there, but it wasn’t something present in our region,” he says.

Undertaking and giving up

Despite looking for areas to work with 3D arts, Jonathan soon realized that there was only a market for one performance: electronic models. He dropped out of college to set up a studio, where he worked for five years.

His wife, Camila Bagattoli, ended up quitting her job at the bank to work in the administrative part of the company. Over time she ended up finding herself in video production and currently works with it in the field of digital marketing.

However, over the years Jonathan had to face reality: as much as he was working with 3D and paying the bills, it wasn’t what he loved. “It was the most difficult time, because I built something, I had clients and I wanted to stop and start from scratch. A lot of people were against it, but I ignored it and dedicated myself to what I love”.

For two years, Jonathan just dedicated himself to studying and building a portfolio to pursue what he really wanted: to work for big game companies. “I didn’t want to work with simple games or mobile games, which was what I found”, he justifies.

Newly married, it was Camila who supported the couple during this period. “She was my investor,” jokes Jonathan. His father also helped by paying for courses, as he knew the couple was on a tight budget. Fortunately, all the effort paid off.

First job in the area

With no experience in the area, Jonathan went through three selection processes before joining Kokku from Recife, the only Brazilian company that works directly with the biggest games in the world. The blumenauense was already targeting the company on account of the game Horizon, released in 2017.

“When I found out that a Brazilian company had worked on the game, I was shocked and started to go after it. I looked at the portfolio of those who worked there to find out what to study,” recalls Jonathan.

After two years of frustrated interviews, at the end of 2019, remote hiring was consolidated. It was a dream come true, as a new Horizon was about to be released. However, having little experience, Jonathan ended up in another project.

“It took me three months to get to work with Horizon. And since it was a secret project, Sony sent me a computer so I wouldn’t use mine. I worked on the game throughout 2020 and I can only tell you now that it has been released. Not even my friends knew,” he says.

Moving to Europe

After more than a year working at Kokku, Jonathan started working remotely for a company in Ireland. The big dream was to play at 2K, one of the biggest in the area, but the pandemic prevented him from moving to Europe to be in Valencia.

However, after almost two years in contact with the company, Jonathan and Camila officially moved to Spain and he started working in the dream company. Also realizing the couple’s planning to live in Europe.

“I spent four years studying and planning, as I barely spoke English. In Blumenau we don’t have game courses or specialized company, so for me it all seemed like a dream. Whoever saw it from the outside thought I was crazy,” she says.

Since December, the couple has lived in Spain and Jonathan is the only Brazilian at 2K in Valencia. The exchange of culture with people from other countries is one of the great experiences for him. After years of fighting for his career, he now sees the trajectory with joy.

“I suffered a lot from the imposter syndrome, thinking that there were many people better than me. Do what you love, do it with all your love and passion and you will reap the most beautiful fruits from it. Believe in your dreams, no matter how far away they seem to be”, he advises.

“When you see a child drawing, know that it can be a profession. Don’t belittle art and what it can do for this child. It makes me very sad when I see children who have the same dream, but don’t have the same opportunity. Support your son who likes to draw, your husband, your boyfriend, your friend who has a dream that for many seems impossible. You never know how willing he is to make it happen,” concludes Jonathan.

Horizon Forbidden West

The sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West is an action role-playing video game developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The official launch for PlayStation 4 and 5 was on February 18, 2022. In it, the player is in the shoes of the protagonist Aloy, a machine hunter who travels to a post-apocalyptic reality ravaged by massive storms and deadly machines.

Check out the trailer:

