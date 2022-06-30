Micro and small companies can now join Pronampe — Portuguese (Brazil)

As of this Thursday, June 30, micro and small businesses will be able to seek from the bank of their preference the line of credit of the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (PRONAMPE).

To obtain the loan, entrepreneurs will need to share their company’s billing data with the financial institution. Sharing is done digitally, accessing the e-CAC, available on the Federal Revenue website at gov.br/receitafederal and clicking on “Authorize data sharing”.

Once the information is shared, the entrepreneur will be able to negotiate the loan with the bank of his choice.

If, at the time of data sharing, the bank is not listed in the list of possible recipients, the entrepreneur must contact the bank branch and verify the forecast of adhesion to the system.

Ordinance RFB nº 191, published today (30) establishes the rules on the data that will be shared.

data sharing

The new data sharing model made available by the Federal Revenue is completely secure and complies with the rules of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD). Whoever has full control over the information shared is the data subject.

The implemented solution has already been evaluated by the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) which, in its Technical Note No. 38/2022/CGF/ANPD, concluded that “[…] the processing of data to be carried out by the Federal Revenue through the Compartilha system is lawful, since there is a legal provision in art. 27, caput, of the LGPD, provided that it is carried out with the informed consent of the data subject. […]”.

Get to know the RFB Ordinance nº 81/2021 that approves the system.