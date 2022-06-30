Milan wants Neymar, but has help from PSG

The news that Paris Saint-Germain no longer has Neymar in its squad for the 2022/23 season, published last Tuesday by the Spanish newspaper “El Pais”, has fueled Milan’s ambition.

The “Rafael Reis Blog” found that the current Italian champion considers that strengthening himself with the most expensive player in history would bring great technical gains to the Rossoneri’s team and would also send a message that “the giant has returned” to the world football scene.

Despite not having the financial means to pay for a reinforcement of the size of the Brazilian number 10, the San Siro team is betting on PSG’s goodwill to make the deal viable.

According to the report in “El Pais”, the French club is willing to loan the attacking midfielder and continue to pay a considerable part of his salary, as the player has not shown himself the slightest bit interested in a reduction in earnings to facilitate your transfer.

Neymar owns the second highest salary in world football and receives 49 million euros annually from PSG (R$ 268.5 million), not counting bonuses and prizes for achieved goals.