Milk price shoots up in Curitiba and reaches R$ 10; see the cheapest!

O increase in the price of a liter of carton milk in Curitiba has drawn the attention of consumers. The price variation ranges from BRL 5 to BRL 10, depending on the place of purchase, type of milk and brand. And to find a price close to R$ 5 just a lot of research.

in the app Best pricefor example, if you filter the search with the maximum price of R$ 4 for milk and dairy products, marking the sales in commercial establishments in the last 6 hours, in Curitiba, you will practically only find the milk cream product on the list.

With the maximum price filter of up to R$ 5, it is still possible to find milk cartons for R$ 4.99, in gluttonous and grocery stores. In large supermarket chains they even have them for that price, but they are specific types, such as skimmed ones.

Will it get worse?

The explanation for the high price of a liter of milk is related to the high cost of production in recent months. According to Federation of Agriculture of the State of Paraná (Faep), the cost of corn and other inputs has made small producers direct their activities to other areas, leaving the dairy activity. It’s a scene that has never been seen before.

“The supply of the product decreases in the market and affects the price. Demand is higher than the products available”, explains Nicolle Wilsek, technical analyst at Faep. Still according to her, with this unprecedented scenario it is difficult to even point out how producers are organizing themselves. “Many have other parallel activities, but it is too early to say whether the changes in activities will be definitive”, she concludes.

Whether the situation will get worse remains to be seen, but according to data from Faep, the milk reference value was readjusted by 3.4% in Maycompared to April, as pointed out in June by the numbers raised by Conseleite-PR.

The entity, which has representatives in equal numbers, from industry and rural producers, signaled that the upward trend in prices should continue in the coming months. “The perspective for the next month is that the variation can reach the double digits”. The next update should take place at the end of July this year.

More expensive milk makes consumers change habits

To circumvent the financial impact of milk consumption at home, just doing a lot of research or changing habits. Ballet teacher Luciana Romanello, 59, switched from boxed milk to powdered milk. “I really like drinking milk, but it’s becoming unfeasible. So, the powdered milk I put in the coffee in the morning. It makes a difference in the economy because I don’t have to open a milk carton and have to drink everything”, she explains.

The teacher changed the type of milk four months ago. “For health, I understand it’s the same thing, but I prefer instant because it dissolves faster. That’s what you can do for now. For the rest, I think we can only wait for the price to drop”, cheers Luciana Romanello.

Not only Luciana Romanello, but many Brazilians decided to switch from boxed milk to powdered milk. In Brazil, consumption of instant milk grew by 34% between 2002 – 2003 and 2017 – 2018, according to data from the IBGE’s Family Budget Survey (POF). The country is the second largest consumer of powdered milk in the worldsecond only to New Zealand.

Powdered milk represents about 20% of the total milk produced in Brazil. It is one of the most complete and versatile foods in the world, and can be consumed in different ways and in practically every meal of the day.

Lowest price

The Lower Price application can be an interesting ally when it comes to saving money on the purchase of milk. It is free and offers the option to search for prices in shops within a radius of up to 20 km from the user’s location.

See milk price table in Curitiba:

Price of UHT Milk 1L

ProductR$Social ReasonAddressNeighborhoodCity
MILK DESN LEADER 1L4.99LACTO MINAS COMERCIO DE FRIOS LTDAGAL CARNEIRO 1329HIGH OF GLORYCURITIBA
SEMID MILK F GERMANIA TYPE A PCT 1L4.99FADALEAL SUPERMERCADOS LTDAXV OF NOVEMBER 2357ALTO DA RUA XVCURITIBA
FRIMESA SKIMMED MILK UHT 1L4.99CONDOR SUPER CENTER LTDAMARTIN AFONSO 2800anvilCURITIBA
1L SKIMMED PIRACANJUBA MILK4.99AMP TRIUNFO COM DE PRODUTOS ALIMENTICIOS LTDA_EPPCARMELINA CAVASSIN 850ABRANCHESCURITIBA
TYROL MILK 1L PCT4.99CRISTOVAO DA ROSABAPTIST GROWTH 1408J ELIZAPINHAIS
TYROL MILK 1L PCT4.99CRISTOVAO DA ROSAPAULO PEREIRA 39INDL MAUA CENTERCOLUMBUS
TERRA VIVA MILK 1L4.99BETINARDI & CIA LTDAANGELO FALAVINHA DAL’PRA 55GARDEN DAS GRACASCOLUMBUS
TERRA VIVA MILK 1L4.99BETINARDI CIA LTDAANGELO FALAVINHA DALPRA 782GUARAITUBACOLUMBUS
WHOLE CANCEL MILK TYPE C 1L5.10C HERMES PADARIA E CONFEITARIA LTDADOM PEDRO I 433GREEN WATERCURITIBA
1L SEMI-SKAMINATED PARMALAT MILK5.19CONDOR SUPER CENTER LTDAVISCONDE DO SERRO FRIO 164NEW WORLDCURITIBA
1L TYROL MILK5.19BROTHERS MUFFATO SAAYRTON SENNA DA SILVA 2750CENTERPINHAIS
WHOLE TYROL MILK 1L5.24MARKET4U MERCADO AUTONOMO LTDAPROFESSORA GELVIRA CORREIA PACHECO 165BACACHERICURITIBA
TERRA VIVA MILK 1L5.25J SILVEIRA & SILVEIRA LTDAARAPONGAS 51VILA GILCYLARGE FIELD
WHOLE PARMALAT MILK TP 1L5.27ANGELONI & CIA LTDAREP ARGENTINA 900GREEN WATERCURITIBA
WHOLE PARMALAT MILK TP 1L5.27A. ANGELONI & CIA. LTDAFATHER AUGUSTINE 2885anvilCURITIBA
PIRACANJUBA MILK DESN 1L TR5.29CIA BEAL DE ALIMENTOSMANOEL RIBAS 1396MERCESCURITIBA
TYROL PCTE MILK 1L5.29GUSTO & HENRI SUPERMERCADOS LTDAOF MINERS 1327LARGE LAMENHAADMIRAL TAMANDARE
TYROL MILK PACKAGE 1L5.29MINIMARKET MAB – EIRELI – MEPASTOR CARLOS FRANK 1100BOQUEIRAOCURITIBA
SEMI-SKIMMED NATURALLE MILK TP 1L5.30ANGELONI & CIA LTDAREP ARGENTINA 900GREEN WATERCURITIBA
SEMI-SKIMMED NATURALLE MILK TP 1L5.30ANGELONI & CIA LTDAFIFTEEN OF NOVEMBER 2900CENTERSAO JOSE DOS PINHAIS
SEMI-SKIMMED LACTOBOM MILK PCT 1L5.39ANGELONI & CIA LTDADOCTOR CARLOS DE CARVALHO 2050BOATCURITIBA
WHOLE LACTOBOM MILK PCT 1L5.39ANGELONI & CIA LTDAREP ARGENTINA 900GREEN WATERCURITIBA
CHOOSE SKIMMED MILK 1L5.39A. ANGELONI & CIA. LTDAFATHER AUGUSTINE 2885anvilCURITIBA
TYROL PCTE MILK 1L5.39GUSTO & HENRI SUPERMERCADOS LTDAVICTOR FERREIRA DO AMARAL 816TARUMACURITIBA
GOOD LACTO MILK 1L5.39IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDAVICTOR FERREIRA DO AMARAL 1088TARUMACURITIBA
GOOD LACTO MILK 1L5.39IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDAEDUARDO CARLOS PEREIRA 3605GATECURITIBA
TYROL PCTE MILK 1L5.39GUSTO & HENRI SUPERMERCADOS LTDAJOSE DE OLIVEIRA FRANCO 2629HIGH NEIGHBORHOODCURITIBA
LACTOBOM MILK PAST TYPE C 1L5.39CONDOR SUPER CENTER LTDAVISCONDE DO SERRO FRIO 164NEW WORLDCURITIBA
GOOD LACTO MILK 1L5.39IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDAAlderman TOALDO TULIO 2184HOLY HAPPINESSCURITIBA
TYROL PCTE MILK 1L5.39HARGER & SILVA SUPERMERCADOS LTDAFROM RIBEIRA KM 2VILA GUARANICOLUMBUS
TYROL PCTE MILK 1L5.39GUSTO & HENRI SUPERMERCADOS LTDAOF GRAPE 2386ROCA BIGCOLUMBUS
DAWN MILK 1L SEMI-SKINNATE5.39SUPERMARCADO PIRAQUARA LTDAODITH MALLMANN SANTOS 368MARY ANTONIETAPINHAIS
TYROL MILK TYPE C 1L5.39BETINARDI & CIA LTDAANGELO FALAVINHA DAL’PRA 55GARDEN DAS GRACASCOLUMBUS
TYROL PCTE MILK 1L5.39GUSTO & HENRI SUPERMERCADOS LTDARIGHT MARGINAL 322SANTA TEREZINHACOLUMBUS
TYROL PCTE MILK 1L5.39GUSTO & HENRI SUPERMERCADOS LTDAEMILIO JOHNSON 755VILA SANTA TEREZINHAADMIRAL TAMANDARE
GOOD LACTO MILK 1L5.49IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDAALBERTO FOLLONI 420JUVEVECURITIBA
1L TYROL MILK5.49IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDAVICTOR FERREIRA DO AMARAL 1088TARUMACURITIBA
1L PCT TYROL MILK5.49DO VALE FILHO COMERCIAL DE ALIMENTOS LTDAMARIA MOSCARDI FANINI 261GUARACURITIBA
1L TYROL MILK5.49IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDAEDUARDO CARLOS PEREIRA 3605GATECURITIBA
PARMALAT MILK TP 1L5.49IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDACAVIUNA 472HIGH NEIGHBORHOODCURITIBA
1L TYROL MILK5.49IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDAMARSHAL FLORIAN PEIXOTO 6400HAUERCURITIBA
1L PCT TYROL MILK5.49DO VALE FILHO COMERCIAL DE ALIMENTOS LTDAJOAO BONAT 1222NEW WORLDCURITIBA
BATAVO MILK TP 1L5.49BROTHERS MUFFATO SAAYRTON SENNA DA SILVA 2750CENTERPINHAIS
