Milk price shoots up in Curitiba and reaches R$ 10; see the cheapest!

O increase in the price of a liter of carton milk in Curitiba has drawn the attention of consumers. The price variation ranges from BRL 5 to BRL 10, depending on the place of purchase, type of milk and brand. And to find a price close to R$ 5 just a lot of research.

in the app Best pricefor example, if you filter the search with the maximum price of R$ 4 for milk and dairy products, marking the sales in commercial establishments in the last 6 hours, in Curitiba, you will practically only find the milk cream product on the list.

With the maximum price filter of up to R$ 5, it is still possible to find milk cartons for R$ 4.99, in gluttonous and grocery stores. In large supermarket chains they even have them for that price, but they are specific types, such as skimmed ones.

Will it get worse?

The explanation for the high price of a liter of milk is related to the high cost of production in recent months. According to Federation of Agriculture of the State of Paraná (Faep), the cost of corn and other inputs has made small producers direct their activities to other areas, leaving the dairy activity. It’s a scene that has never been seen before.

“The supply of the product decreases in the market and affects the price. Demand is higher than the products available”, explains Nicolle Wilsek, technical analyst at Faep. Still according to her, with this unprecedented scenario it is difficult to even point out how producers are organizing themselves. “Many have other parallel activities, but it is too early to say whether the changes in activities will be definitive”, she concludes.

Whether the situation will get worse remains to be seen, but according to data from Faep, the milk reference value was readjusted by 3.4% in Maycompared to April, as pointed out in June by the numbers raised by Conseleite-PR.

The entity, which has representatives in equal numbers, from industry and rural producers, signaled that the upward trend in prices should continue in the coming months. “The perspective for the next month is that the variation can reach the double digits”. The next update should take place at the end of July this year.

More expensive milk makes consumers change habits

To circumvent the financial impact of milk consumption at home, just doing a lot of research or changing habits. Ballet teacher Luciana Romanello, 59, switched from boxed milk to powdered milk. “I really like drinking milk, but it’s becoming unfeasible. So, the powdered milk I put in the coffee in the morning. It makes a difference in the economy because I don’t have to open a milk carton and have to drink everything”, she explains.

The teacher changed the type of milk four months ago. “For health, I understand it’s the same thing, but I prefer instant because it dissolves faster. That’s what you can do for now. For the rest, I think we can only wait for the price to drop”, cheers Luciana Romanello.

Not only Luciana Romanello, but many Brazilians decided to switch from boxed milk to powdered milk. In Brazil, consumption of instant milk grew by 34% between 2002 – 2003 and 2017 – 2018, according to data from the IBGE’s Family Budget Survey (POF). The country is the second largest consumer of powdered milk in the worldsecond only to New Zealand.

Powdered milk represents about 20% of the total milk produced in Brazil. It is one of the most complete and versatile foods in the world, and can be consumed in different ways and in practically every meal of the day.

Lowest price

The Lower Price application can be an interesting ally when it comes to saving money on the purchase of milk. It is free and offers the option to search for prices in shops within a radius of up to 20 km from the user’s location.

See milk price table in Curitiba:

Price of UHT Milk 1L

Product R$ Social Reason Address Neighborhood City MILK DESN LEADER 1L 4.99 LACTO MINAS COMERCIO DE FRIOS LTDA GAL CARNEIRO 1329 HIGH OF GLORY CURITIBA SEMID MILK F GERMANIA TYPE A PCT 1L 4.99 FADALEAL SUPERMERCADOS LTDA XV OF NOVEMBER 2357 ALTO DA RUA XV CURITIBA FRIMESA SKIMMED MILK UHT 1L 4.99 CONDOR SUPER CENTER LTDA MARTIN AFONSO 2800 anvil CURITIBA 1L SKIMMED PIRACANJUBA MILK 4.99 AMP TRIUNFO COM DE PRODUTOS ALIMENTICIOS LTDA_EPP CARMELINA CAVASSIN 850 ABRANCHES CURITIBA TYROL MILK 1L PCT 4.99 CRISTOVAO DA ROSA BAPTIST GROWTH 1408 J ELIZA PINHAIS TYROL MILK 1L PCT 4.99 CRISTOVAO DA ROSA PAULO PEREIRA 39 INDL MAUA CENTER COLUMBUS TERRA VIVA MILK 1L 4.99 BETINARDI & CIA LTDA ANGELO FALAVINHA DAL’PRA 55 GARDEN DAS GRACAS COLUMBUS TERRA VIVA MILK 1L 4.99 BETINARDI CIA LTDA ANGELO FALAVINHA DALPRA 782 GUARAITUBA COLUMBUS WHOLE CANCEL MILK TYPE C 1L 5.10 C HERMES PADARIA E CONFEITARIA LTDA DOM PEDRO I 433 GREEN WATER CURITIBA 1L SEMI-SKAMINATED PARMALAT MILK 5.19 CONDOR SUPER CENTER LTDA VISCONDE DO SERRO FRIO 164 NEW WORLD CURITIBA 1L TYROL MILK 5.19 BROTHERS MUFFATO SA AYRTON SENNA DA SILVA 2750 CENTER PINHAIS WHOLE TYROL MILK 1L 5.24 MARKET4U MERCADO AUTONOMO LTDA PROFESSORA GELVIRA CORREIA PACHECO 165 BACACHERI CURITIBA TERRA VIVA MILK 1L 5.25 J SILVEIRA & SILVEIRA LTDA ARAPONGAS 51 VILA GILCY LARGE FIELD WHOLE PARMALAT MILK TP 1L 5.27 ANGELONI & CIA LTDA REP ARGENTINA 900 GREEN WATER CURITIBA WHOLE PARMALAT MILK TP 1L 5.27 A. ANGELONI & CIA. LTDA FATHER AUGUSTINE 2885 anvil CURITIBA PIRACANJUBA MILK DESN 1L TR 5.29 CIA BEAL DE ALIMENTOS MANOEL RIBAS 1396 MERCES CURITIBA TYROL PCTE MILK 1L 5.29 GUSTO & HENRI SUPERMERCADOS LTDA OF MINERS 1327 LARGE LAMENHA ADMIRAL TAMANDARE TYROL MILK PACKAGE 1L 5.29 MINIMARKET MAB – EIRELI – ME PASTOR CARLOS FRANK 1100 BOQUEIRAO CURITIBA SEMI-SKIMMED NATURALLE MILK TP 1L 5.30 ANGELONI & CIA LTDA REP ARGENTINA 900 GREEN WATER CURITIBA SEMI-SKIMMED NATURALLE MILK TP 1L 5.30 ANGELONI & CIA LTDA FIFTEEN OF NOVEMBER 2900 CENTER SAO JOSE DOS PINHAIS SEMI-SKIMMED LACTOBOM MILK PCT 1L 5.39 ANGELONI & CIA LTDA DOCTOR CARLOS DE CARVALHO 2050 BOAT CURITIBA WHOLE LACTOBOM MILK PCT 1L 5.39 ANGELONI & CIA LTDA REP ARGENTINA 900 GREEN WATER CURITIBA CHOOSE SKIMMED MILK 1L 5.39 A. ANGELONI & CIA. LTDA FATHER AUGUSTINE 2885 anvil CURITIBA TYROL PCTE MILK 1L 5.39 GUSTO & HENRI SUPERMERCADOS LTDA VICTOR FERREIRA DO AMARAL 816 TARUMA CURITIBA GOOD LACTO MILK 1L 5.39 IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDA VICTOR FERREIRA DO AMARAL 1088 TARUMA CURITIBA GOOD LACTO MILK 1L 5.39 IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDA EDUARDO CARLOS PEREIRA 3605 GATE CURITIBA GOOD LACTO MILK 1L 5.39 IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDA EDUARDO CARLOS PEREIRA 3605 GATE CURITIBA TYROL PCTE MILK 1L 5.39 GUSTO & HENRI SUPERMERCADOS LTDA JOSE DE OLIVEIRA FRANCO 2629 HIGH NEIGHBORHOOD CURITIBA LACTOBOM MILK PAST TYPE C 1L 5.39 CONDOR SUPER CENTER LTDA VISCONDE DO SERRO FRIO 164 NEW WORLD CURITIBA GOOD LACTO MILK 1L 5.39 IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDA Alderman TOALDO TULIO 2184 HOLY HAPPINESS CURITIBA GOOD LACTO MILK 1L 5.39 IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDA Alderman TOALDO TULIO 2184 HOLY HAPPINESS CURITIBA TYROL PCTE MILK 1L 5.39 HARGER & SILVA SUPERMERCADOS LTDA FROM RIBEIRA KM 2 VILA GUARANI COLUMBUS TYROL PCTE MILK 1L 5.39 GUSTO & HENRI SUPERMERCADOS LTDA OF GRAPE 2386 ROCA BIG COLUMBUS DAWN MILK 1L SEMI-SKINNATE 5.39 SUPERMARCADO PIRAQUARA LTDA ODITH MALLMANN SANTOS 368 MARY ANTONIETA PINHAIS TYROL MILK TYPE C 1L 5.39 BETINARDI & CIA LTDA ANGELO FALAVINHA DAL’PRA 55 GARDEN DAS GRACAS COLUMBUS TYROL PCTE MILK 1L 5.39 GUSTO & HENRI SUPERMERCADOS LTDA RIGHT MARGINAL 322 SANTA TEREZINHA COLUMBUS TYROL PCTE MILK 1L 5.39 GUSTO & HENRI SUPERMERCADOS LTDA EMILIO JOHNSON 755 VILA SANTA TEREZINHA ADMIRAL TAMANDARE GOOD LACTO MILK 1L 5.49 IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDA ALBERTO FOLLONI 420 JUVEVE CURITIBA GOOD LACTO MILK 1L 5.49 IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDA ALBERTO FOLLONI 420 JUVEVE CURITIBA 1L TYROL MILK 5.49 IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDA VICTOR FERREIRA DO AMARAL 1088 TARUMA CURITIBA 1L PCT TYROL MILK 5.49 DO VALE FILHO COMERCIAL DE ALIMENTOS LTDA MARIA MOSCARDI FANINI 261 GUARA CURITIBA 1L TYROL MILK 5.49 IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDA EDUARDO CARLOS PEREIRA 3605 GATE CURITIBA PARMALAT MILK TP 1L 5.49 IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDA CAVIUNA 472 HIGH NEIGHBORHOOD CURITIBA PARMALAT MILK TP 1L 5.49 IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDA CAVIUNA 472 HIGH NEIGHBORHOOD CURITIBA 1L TYROL MILK 5.49 IRMAOS MUFFATO & CIA LTDA MARSHAL FLORIAN PEIXOTO 6400 HAUER CURITIBA 1L PCT TYROL MILK 5.49 DO VALE FILHO COMERCIAL DE ALIMENTOS LTDA JOAO BONAT 1222 NEW WORLD CURITIBA BATAVO MILK TP 1L 5.49 BROTHERS MUFFATO SA AYRTON SENNA DA SILVA 2750 CENTER PINHAIS

