Minions 2 is the novelty of the week in cinemas in Santa Maria

Santa Maria movie theaters have news this Thursday. The film Minions 2 – The Origin of Gru arrives in the heart of Rio Grande and promises to involve the whole family in the adventures of the character Gru with the faithful yellow companions, the famous and fun minions.

The animation transports viewers to 1976, when the protagonist villain was 11 years old and dreamed of being admitted by the most famous group of villains of the time, the Sinister Sixwho had just lost one of the members, the dreaded Willy Kobra. Upon getting an interview directly with the idols and close to having a chance to be one of the six most famous villains in the world, little Gru presents himself and is rejected. But despite his frustration, he takes the opportunity to steal the Sinister Six. from there, A frantic hunt begins.

During Gru’s adventure, minions Bob, Kevin and Stuart are on a mission to retrieve the stolen stone that was supposed to be kept at home by the bumbling Otto, a new character of history, which got lost on the way home.

On Rotten Tomatoes, a site that aggregates viewer reviews, Minions 2 – The Origin of Gru already has 69% public approval.

In Santa Maria, the animation will have 21 exhibition sessions: eight at Arcoplex, at Royal Plaza Shopping, and 13 at Cinépolis, at Shopping Praça Nova.

New Thor movie, the MCU’s god of thunder, is coming

The new MCU movie, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of the first July premieres in national cinemas. the long Thor – Love and Thundershows the protagonist on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the search for inner peace.

But Thor’s personal makeover is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Tickets for the film’s premiere in Santa Maria movie theaters are now on sale. In addition, available since last Thursday, the pre-sale of Thor – Love and Thunder was responsible for 49% of all tickets sold on the site ticket.com.

Top Gun is still on display

About that, Top Gun – Maverickreleased 35 years after the first film in the franchise, continues on poster. The film which is the sequel to Top Gun – Indomitable Aces, has actor Tom Cruise as a test pilot. The protagonist does what he wants and irritates some superiors. In the plot, he is called upon to be a teacher for the best pilots in the world. The goal is for them to complete a mission and for them to come back alive.

The film guarantees action scenes and arouses nostalgia in thousands of people who have followed Maverick’s journey since the 1980s. Last weekend, Top Gun – Maverick exceeded Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (US$943 million) and established itself as the most successful production of the year at the global box office.

Leandra Cruber, [email protected]