Minions 2: Origin of Gru hits the tone and surpasses its predecessor with great jokes and references

When “Despicable Me” debuted, many people were enthralled by the story – and with good reason.. The film had lovable characters, despite selling themselves as evil, as well as supporting actors who stole the show. In this case, it’s about the minions, little yellow creatures that, despite not speaking, were the ideal scene companions for Gru (which also had the great dubbing of Steve Carell in the original and Leandro Hassum in the Brazilian version). With the success, it is clear that the studio responsible, Illumination, turned the story into a franchise and developed more films with more or less similar plots, which left us with fun moments and at least one catastrophe: the song “Happy”, by Pharell Williams, made for the second film and which was nominated for an Oscar (and to this day has not taken off from our ears).

However, we know that when a supporting actor steals the show, the studios are left with giant eyes (and full of dollar signs, already thinking about the box office). With that, the minions won a solo feature film in 2015, which was even well-received, but did not enchant critics and a good part of the public, who missed something. With the arrival of “Minions 2 – Rise of Gru”, those responsible fixed the course and spiced up the script with more visual jokespriceless moments with Gru that ends up serving as a prequel to “Despicable Me” without seeming forced.

The story takes place a few years before the first “Despicable Me” movie.. Gru is a teenager who is waiting for his first opportunity to show service as the great villain he imagines himself to be. The opportunity arises when he is invited to join the Sinister Six, an association of villains he has always dreamed of being a part of. He even tries to go alone and leave his minions behind, but they, stubborn as ever, end up following Gru even against his will.

Higher than the previous

It is from this premise that “Minions 2: The Origin of Gru” works its plot. The film is very short (it has 1h20 shots), but uses every minute well by not wasting time introducing us to characters we already know. When the movie starts, we already know who Gru and the minions are, the rest is shown in sequences that, despite being fast, do not make the viewer get lost. The entire history of the Sinister Six and its ramifications with Gru are exposed with accurate jokes that refer to several 80’s movies, which are sure to be appreciated by the elderly in the movie theater.

The vocal work is also again inspired, showing that the franchise has been quite right in this regard. If, in the original, the film has the talents of Alan Arkin, Jean-Claude Van DammeDolph Lundgren, Lucy Lawless, Danny Trejo and Steve Carell himself, the Brazilian version has Hassum’s good timing and exceptional voice actors such as Sarito Rodrigues, Bruno Rocha, Garcia Jr., Marco Dondi, Telma da Costa and others, who also are benefited by the translation that has not lost much of the original jokes.

With all this, it’s easy to see why “Minions 2: Rise of Gru” is better than the first solo adventure of the yellow pets that are so successful with adults and children: “that thing” that was missing in that case was a plot that would unite them to Gru, because just like a movie with only the “villain” wouldn’t be so funny, a film only starring the minions does not stand alone. The integration and the clash of attitudes between them is what gives the spice that turns this franchise into an absolute success. This time, the producers got it right, and here they make a spin-off that really works.