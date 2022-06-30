‘Minions 2: Origin of Gru’ travels back in time and goes back to the 70s

It was in 2012, when animation was ruled by princesses, video game characters and talking animals, that Illumination Entertainment brought to theaters a group of unusual characters: a strange big-nosed villain, surrounded by yellow creatures, who, while committing , needs to take care of three children. Was My favorite evil, feature film that hit more than US$ 500 million at the box office worldwidewon sequels and reaches its fifth film with Minions 2: Origin of Gru.

Opening in theaters this Thursday, the 30th, the feature does exactly what the parallel franchise of My favorite evil proposes: to fill the universe of Gru and his yellow henchmen. While minions showed details about what these creatures are and the villains who used their services before Gru, Minions 2: Origin of Gru brings exactly the story of how was the initial relationship between them and the protagonist of My favorite evil. Detail: they are in the 1970s and Gru is just a child with slight signs of baldness.

With this, the film makes a move that becomes increasingly recurrent in cinema: explaining origins, as it happened in Cruella and joker. Today, it is not enough to just enjoy stories and be content with one or another scene that comments on how that character got there. Now, studios are exploring these possibilities to the fullest and traveling back in time to tell all the details of the most beloved figures – especially children. Not to mention the secondary characters introduced, such as a young Dr. Nefarium.

The investment in these stories is seen with ease in the name of the cast behind the voice work. Steve Carell (The Office) returns once again as Gru, while Frenchman Pierre Coffin (director of My favorite evil) proves that it is the only possible voice for minions. Among the enemies of little Gru and the minions, called the Sinister Six, are actors like Alan ArkinTaraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren and Danny Trejo. The film also features Julie Andrews as Gru’s mother.

This quest to fully explore a franchise that is already 12 years old, and to bet on a cast with this weight, only shows how important it is to Illumination Entertainment and, even, to Universal Pictures, which owns the brand. While the Disney continues to dominate the animation market despite the recent failure of lightyearIllumination can’t find another franchise as strong as My favorite evilwith sing and pets obtaining only satisfactory results and without conquering avid fans.

The stories of Gru and the minions, meanwhile, are remarkable: after the first film hit $500 million, the sequels continued to grow. Despicable Me 2 made $970.8 million, while the third chapter made $1 billion. minions, in 2015, is the biggest hit to date, with $1.1 billion. In the current moment of cinema, in which only Top Gun: Maverick reached the magic cipher, it’s hard to think of minions 2 hitting the billion. However, you can hit sonic 2 and its $400 million.

This result should also be decisive for the continuity or not of the franchise. So far, Universal Pictures has not said anything about new movies in the minion saga. Nonetheless, Despicable Me 4 is already in the works, with a release scheduled for July 23, 2024 in theaters in the United States. The minions franchise, on the other hand, will need to show its resilience at a time when streaming and the high rate of contamination by covid emerge as the true villains of a franchise tired of creating good antagonists.

Despite repeated jokes, the film entertains the audience

It is natural that the fifth film in a franchise, even if it is divided into two distinct lines, presents a certain fatigue. This happened with Ice Age, Shrek, Madagascar and even with Toy Story. You need to know when to stop. In Minions 2: Origin of Gruthis fatigue appears in different ways: in the repeated jokes of the yellow creatures, in the same stories involving Gru, in the villains that no longer surprise anymore.

However, despite these problems along the way, it’s surprising how the same characters still manage to amuse audiences, in a resilience rare of animated cinema. A minion who decides to exchange a powerful medallion for a stone with eyes, for example, is a good laugh. Just like the moment Bob, Kevin and Stuart learn kung fu, with all the difficulty of that bean-shaped body.

Children, during school holidays, will certainly have a good time at the movies and will leave the dark room liking these characters even more. Also, the story is a good outlet for Illumination Entertainment to find a new audience, as those kids who went to see My favorite evil in theaters for 12 years, they’re all grown up and probably don’t care about minions, Gru and company anymore.

Finally, parents can also breathe a sigh of relief, as Minions 2: Origin of Gru It’s far from a story just for kids. Even without any overly adult message, as happens in Pixar films, the film should entertain the older ones with good references to the 1970s, either in the visual or in the more than right score, with Diana Ross, Lipps Inc. and even a version of out of tune.