‘Minions 2: Rise of Gru’ has good humor and more fun than the original; g1 already seen | Movie theater

“Minions 2: Origin of Gru” picks up where the first adventure left off, released in 2015, and shows more of the childhood period of the “Despicable Me” super villain (2010) with his assistants.

The continuation, which opens this Thursday (30)is much more fun and more enjoyable for children and adults than its predecessor.

Set in 1976, the plot shows Gru (again voiced by Leandro Hassum) aged 12, but already willing to be a big name in the world of villainy. So much so that, with the help of the minions he adopted, he builds his first secret laboratory and devices to carry out his blows.

This ends up attracting the attention of the Sinister Six (not to be confused with Spider-Man’s group of enemies in the comics), who call him for an interview to fill the vacancy of the former leader of the gang, the veteran Willy Kobra. But Gru becomes a target for the villains after he steals a valuable amulet – and is even kidnapped by one of them.

Worried, minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto decide to rescue him and, on the way, they go through several situations and learnings that can help them save their mini-boss and strengthen the bonds between them.

Gru's helpers decide to learn martial arts in "Minions 2: The Rise of Gru" — Photo: Disclosure

One of the highlights of “Minions 2” is that the script is much better built to make you laugh compared to the previous one. The jokes are more effective, the story development is more enjoyable and the movie is even more delicious, thanks to several elements that fans of the franchise will recognize.

In addition, the feature has several references to films of the time, such as “Jaws”, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and, in particular, to kung-fu productions starring Bruce Lee. But it also doesn’t forget other more contemporary ones, such as those from the “Shrek” or “Matrix” franchise, which makes for a good laugh.

The Sinister Six face Gru's sidekicks in a scene from "Minions 2: Rise of Gru" — Photo: Disclosure

The track of songs, filled with disco and rock hits, such as Rolling Stones and Ramones, also helps to give more rhythm to the film. Which proves that its directors know how to select their music well – one of the highlights of the predecessor.

The orchestrated soundtrack is again signed by the Brazilian Heitor Pereira, who worked on the previous films, always with great competence.

Another strong point is the very agile animation, especially in the action scenes, which should excite the viewer. In addition, it is worth mentioning the creative design of the villains that make up the Sinister Six, such as the leader Donna Disco, who appears with a fan look from the clubs of the late 70’s; Sister Chaco, who is a beast at nun-chuck sticks, though she appears in a nun outfit; or Svengeance, a criminal who uses sharp skates against his opponents.

Gru and his friends get into action in "Minions 2: Rise of Gru" — Photo: Disclosure

The only catch is that the movie feels more like “Despicable Me 4” than “Minions 2”, because much of the story is very centered on Gru and his journey to become a villain (albeit with a good heart).

Meanwhile, minions appear less than they should. They have their importance in the plot, but much less than what was seen in the other film starring the clumsy assistants. Even so, those who don’t bother with this detail will have no difficulty having fun.

Ahead of the good cast of voice actors, Leandro Hassum is again comfortable in doing the voice of Gru, now a little more youthful because of the young age of the character. In the original version, he continues to be voiced with Steve Carrell.

Willy Kobra (center) is the leader of the Sinister Six in "Minions 2: Rise of Gru" — Photo: Disclosure

The sequel also features the voices of stars such as Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Dolph Lundrgen, and even Jean Claude Van Damme. Pierre Coffin, co-director of “Minions” and all of the previous “Despicable Me” films, continues to voice all the Minions with his strange language that spans multiple languages.