”Minions 2: The Origin of Gru” shows the villain project since childhood – Culture

“Minions 2: The Origin of Gru” brings back the hopscotch during the school holidays (photo: Universal/disclosure)

After nearly five years since Gru’s turn in Despicable Me 3, the new Illumination studio adventure, powered by veteran producer Chris Meledandri, unearths a colorful past for the mildly grumpy protagonist. The seventies premise moves “Minions 2: The origin of Gru”, which premieres this Thursday (30/6) in BH cinemas.

At 11 years old, Gru, still in the pivetinho version, made his first contact with the “monkey potatoes”, that is, the minions. On the school benches, while classmates are encouraged to be doctors, Gru reveals his desire to be “supervillain”. The password to get there is verbalized by “you’re no good”, a phrase that must be said before a (secret) interview for Gru to fill the vacancy in the mobster group Sexteto Sinistro.

Trail almost character from ‘Minions 2’



“You’re no good”, by the way, one of the songs, alongside the hits “Born to be alive”, “Keep it comin’love” and “Goodbye to love”, which are part of the last track signed by producer Jack Anttonoff . The musical elements are so many as to include torture (from songs), encrypted messages on discs played in reverse and secrets in sound booths in sales departments.

Aged evil, Willy Kobra is sabotaged by the so-called “next generation” of fellow villains and becomes more than an idol to Gru. There is plot weight for situations of professional dismissal and dismissal, readily criticized by the script.

In the film directed by Kyle Balda and co-directed by Brad Ableson (“The Simpsons”) and Jonathan del Val (“Pets: The Secret Life of Animals”), idolatry is one of the motor agents. Gru’s nonchalant mother puts all her chips in her inordinate admiration for a new guru, framed in 1970s behavior.

Treated by Gru as mini-kin, the naive and unprepared minions can make fun of even a false funeral chorus. At the beginning of the plot, they appear in the form of an army, like golden fighters attired. Further on, the yellow ones learn kung fu, after being instructed by the demanding master who awakens the “inner beast” of each one. But the movie loses a lot of its fun when minions are transmuted into chicken, goat and chicken.

Little Yellow Servants Up in San Francisco

Seen as henchmen, minions like Stuart, Kevin and Bob try, at all costs, to prove their ultimate loyalty to Master Gru. The sidekicks pile up minor disasters and blunders on their quest to rid the Miniboss face. Most of the action is concentrated in San Francisco.

Flipping through a last-minute flight manual, the impish version of minions that crews without expertise, the air trip to San Francisco steals the show, to the sound of a Strauss waltz. At the base of the subversion, one pilot sleeps (because of the automatic pilot facility), another has motion sickness due to the effects of gravity, and the third sends peanuts to passengers.

Check out the very crazy flight of the minions:

Allied with the trio of minions, the confused Otto carries a gem (the famous Zodaco Stone) that awakens the quintet of miscreants led by Donna Disco, which brings together criminals Irm Chaco, Fist of Ao, Svengana and Jean Garra.

Little by little, Gru’s light antics, which include consuming ice cream in front of hard-working gym workouts, intensify. The question remains: will he complete the cycle that positions him as a tremendous exponent of evil?

“MINIONS 2: THE ORIGIN OF GRU”

USA, 2022, 94min. By Kyle Balda and Brad Ablseon. animation. 11-year-old dreams of becoming a supervillain. On display in Cinemark and Cineart networks.