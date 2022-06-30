Mistão do Santos scores an own goal, suffers, but draws with Táchira

Santos drew 1-1 with Deportivo Táchira-VEN today (29), in San Cristóbal, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Sudamericana. Peixe’s alternative team played poorly and saw Vinicius Zanocelo score a bizarre own goal in the first half. Towards the end, however, the Brazilians left everything the same with Bryan Angulo.

Santos did not have 10 players: Maicon and Madson (with thigh injury), Sandry (covid-19), Léo Baptistão, Lucas Barbosa and John (suspended) and Fernández, Bauermann, Marcos Leonardo and Ricardo Goulart (physical wear). Coach Fabián Bustos needed to use athletes who hadn’t played for a long time, like Luiz Felipe, Vinicius Balieiro and Carlos Sánchez. The latter, by the way, was the one who assisted Angulo.

With the tie, Santos needs a simple victory on July 6, in Vila Belmiro, to advance directly in the competition. A new tie takes the search for the quarterfinals to penalties.

Santos will return to the field to face Flamengo on Saturday, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. Peixe should count on the return of Maicon, Léo Baptistão, Lucas Barbosa, John, Rodrigo Fernández, Eduardo Bauermann, Marcos Leonardo and Ricardo Goulart. Madson and Sandry will still be embezzled.

Who did well: Luiz Felipe, Bruno Oliveira and Rwan

Defender Luiz Felipe had a safe performance, with important cuts from above. Bruno Oliveira was the one who tried the most in the offensive system. Rwan entered the second half with a lot of enthusiasm and started the play for Santos’ equalizer.

Who was bad: Vinicius Balieiro and Vinicius Zanocelo

Balieiro was bad in attack and defense and left at halftime. Zanocelo scored an own goal and left at the beginning of the second half. It is also worth mentioning the very bad performances of Jhojan Julio and Bryan Angulo.

Santos game: it hurt my eyes

Santos had the normal disengagement of an alternative team, but it also stopped at tactical disorganization and many individual mistakes. It was common to see players unable to make a simple side pass. In the end, it was worth Peixe’s insistence to draw even on an uninspired night.

rose from the ashes

Four players won minutes after a long inactivity at Santos. Defender Luiz Felipe returned to play for Santos for the first time since January 28, when he played against Botafogo-SP, in Vila Belmiro, for the Campeonato Paulista. He debuted under Fabián Bustos and had regular performances.

Vinicius Balieiro won his first opportunity since March 13, when he played against Palmeiras, for Paulistão. The midfielder was improvised as a right-back, had a bad performance and left at halftime. Carlos Sánchez, who had not played since March 19, also joined, as did Willian Maranhão, absent since May 5.

embezzlement team

Santos had 10 absences against Deportivo Táchira. Maicon and Madson (medical department), Sandry (covid-19), Léo Baptistão, Lucas Barbosa and John (suspended) and Fernández, Bauermann, Marcos Leonardo and Ricardo Goulart (physical wear) were not available. Peixe needed to take three under-20 boys to fill the reserve bench: Derick, Fernandinho and Renyer.

DATASHEET

DEPORTIVO TÁCHIRA 1 x 1 SANTOS

Competition: Copa Sudamericana

Place: Pueblo Nuevo Stadium in San Cristobal (VEN)

Date: June 29, 2022 (Wednesday)

Time: 9:30 pm

Referee: Gery Vargas (BOL)

Assistants: José Antelo and Edwar Saavedra (BOL)

VAR: Derlis Lopez (PAR)

Yellow cards: Flores (DTA) and Vinicius Balieiro (SFC)

GOALS

Deportivo Táchira: Vinicius Zanocelo (own), at 29 minutes of Q1

Saints: Bryan Angulo, 40 minutes into Q2

Deportivo Táchira: Varela; Camacho, Restrepo, Ariano and Marrufo; Flores, Cova, Garcés (Simisterra) and Robert Hernández; Chacón (Fernández) and Uribe (Farias) Technician: Alex Pallares

Saints: João Paulo, Vinicius Balieiro (Auro), Luiz Felipe, Kaiky and Lucas Pires; Camacho (Willian Maranhão), Vinicius Zanocelo (Carlos Sánchez) and Bruno Oliveira; Ângelo (Rwan), Jhojan Julio (Lucas Braga) and Angulo. Technician: Fabian Bustos