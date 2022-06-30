Mobile games can bring health benefits

Electronic games, especially mobile games, are known to be futile distractions or even a waste of time, right? Yes, but the truth is not exactly that, as some of these software can have health benefits.

Mobile games can also be good for your health

The doctor Raphael Spera gave an interview to the Uol portal and reported that some mobile games can really bring gains to health. In this case, these are games that help in the cognitive development of a person.

There are little games like Letreco, Termo, Wordle and others that force human reasoning to find answers. In practice, they are not mobile games focused only on adventures and fictional stories. They help the mind work through puzzles and logic challenges, which stimulates neural connections.

Games as mental exercise are nothing new

It doesn’t take far to understand that there are games that are beneficial to human beings. Some board games, such as chess, for example, have been proven to stimulate the development of intelligence.

Children who play memory games tend to have greater memory capacity than those who do not. All these results have already been put to the test in several studies around the world.

This can also be observed with mobile games, especially those that simulate strategic or challenging situations. A very popular style of game that has already been suggested as an alternative for preventing degenerative diseases of the mind is Sudoku. Initially brought in magazines, there are several applications that deal with this game logic.

more education

In addition to the mental health benefits, mobile games help to alleviate the stress level and can promote more education. The Letreco game, for example, consists of guessing concepts in the Portuguese language.

There are historical crosswords and other types of mobile games that stimulate knowledge in all players. Therefore, before criticizing controversial games, it is better to understand what the options are and make more assertive choices when playing.