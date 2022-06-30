Monique will be held in a security cell in Bangu after threats

Judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto, from the 7th Criminal Chamber of the TJ-RJ, decided today that Monique Medeiros, mother of Henry Borel, should be sent to a security cell in Bangu, west of Rio. Monique is accused, along with former councilor Dr. Jairinho (without party), for the death of the 4-year-old boy.

In yesterday’s decision, which suspended Monique’s house arrest, the judge decided that she should be sent to a Military Police prison unit due to threats reported by her in two other prisons. Today, Almeida Neto claimed “existing restrictions for female incarceration” at the place, such as the impossibility of sunbathing.

By decision of the judge, Monique will be taken to the Santo Expedito Penal Institute, in Bangu, where she was before going to house arrest on April 5.

Hugo Novais, one of Monique’s lawyers, classified the judge’s decision as “dangerous”, given the threats reported by the pedagogue in prison. He stressed that the defense is already working on requests for habeas corpus and appeals to the higher courts.

Yesterday, the 7th Criminal Chamber accepted an appeal presented by the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) and sent Monique back to prison. The judge stated that the secret location – as determined by Judge Elizabeth Louro, of the 2nd Criminal Court, in the first instance – prevents inspection of the MP-RJ and “make it difficult for the State to ensure its integrity”.

Almeida Neto also questioned the lack of investigations into the threats reported by Monique, revealed firsthand by UOL.

After the decision, Monique appeared last night at the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca) and, this morning, was sent to the prison battalion of the PM, in Benfica, north of Rio.

Judge cited threats when deciding for domicile

In the April 5 ruling, Judge Elizabeth Louro demanded that Monique only speak to family members or lawyers during house arrest and not post on social media. The magistrate cited threats that Henry’s mother reported suffering in jail.

At the time, the judge said she was aware of a “public rage” against Henry’s mother and assessed it not to be “coherent or proportionate” in relation to the process, but that the maintenance of preventive detention also did not protect her.

“The prison environment, as far as the accused Monique is concerned, does not favor the guarantee of public order”, said Louro.

In her first court testimony, on February 9, Monique reported daily assaults and threats in Complexo de Gericinó, in Bangu, west of Rio.

“About 20 inmates threatened me recently while I was sunbathing. One of them shares a cell with me and threatens me every day,” she told Judge Elizabeth Louro.

At the time, Monique told the 2nd Criminal Court of Rio that she did not feel safe in prison and feared for her life. “I am threatened every day. They say that I am a child killer, that they will hit my ear with a pen, that they will throw boiling water on me and that they will throw a blanket over my head to beat me up”, said the defendant.

remember the case

The expert reports show 23 injuries on the boy’s body, and that Henry died as a result of internal bleeding and laceration in the liver caused by blunt action.

The couple was arrested on April 8, 2021. On May 6 of last year, the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Prosecutor’s Office) denounced Jairinho for triple aggravated homicide, torture and witness coercion. Monique, on the other hand, was denounced for the crimes of triple qualified homicide in the omissive form, omissive torture, ideological falsehood and witness coercion.

“The crime of murder was committed for a clumsy reason, behold, the accused decided to take the victim’s life because he believed that the child was interfering with his relationship with Henry’s mother,” said prosecutor Marcos Kac, in the text of the complaint.