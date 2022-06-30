Monkey pox: there is potential for a pandemic, says BH expert

Although monkeypox has not been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), the risk of this happening exists. The statement is from infectious disease specialist Carlos Starling, interviewed by O TEMPO after the Municipal Health Department confirmed this Wednesday (29) the first case of the disease in Minas Geraisin Belo Horizonte.

As the expert explains, the declaration of a health emergency can only be made by the WHO. Generally, this declaration occurs when the disease reaches all continents and affects a large number of people, causing severe cases. The fact that there are isolated cases “one here and another there”, says the infectologist, does not characterize a pandemic.

However, he says, the spread of the virus is already a reality, and health professionals are already aware of the next steps.

“It’s spreading. We are already preparing ourselves through training, guidance to colleagues”, he says. “Right now, the pandemic has not been declared, but the potential exists,” says Starling.

case in BH

The confirmed case in Belo Horizonte is a 33-year-old man, who was in Europe between June 11 and 26. The patient is at home, isolated. Anyone who had contact with him is being monitored.

The Ministry of Health’s Redcap has already confirmed twelve suspected cases of monkeypox in Minas in the state, eight of which have been ruled out, one has been confirmed and three are under investigation.

How is the disease transmitted?

After several confirmed cases around the world, monkeypox – or monkeypox – became one more concern in the life of Brazilians. Although rare, the disease already worries the authorities, including in Minas Gerais, where the first death from the disease in the world is investigated.

To increase uncertainty about this disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) still does not know the source of infection in the reported cases. However, according to the Butantan Institute, it is now possible to detail how the disease has spread among humans. Check out how this transmission takes place:

– Contact with droplets expelled by an infected person (human or animal)

– Contact with skin lesions caused by the disease or by contaminated materials such as clothing and sheets

Also according to the Butantan Institute, the incubation period for monkeypox is usually from six to 13 days, but can vary from five to 21 days. As with the coronavirus, the treatment of monkeypox also requires isolation for 21 days, with the patient under medical observation.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Skin lesions first develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The skin lesions look like those of chickenpox or syphilis until they form a crust, which then falls off.

The symptoms of monkeypox can be mild or severe, and the skin lesions can be itchy or painful.