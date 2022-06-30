Monthly installments of the new gas voucher at R$ 120? Know the calculus

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many people ended up having their incomes compromised, which drastically worsened the financial situation of families. And to mitigate these impacts, the federal government created the so-called gas ticketscheduled to be expanded soon.

The benefit transfer value is not fixed and is equivalent to 50% of the average price of a 13 kg gas cylinder. In June, the amount defined was R$ 53. Currently, 5.5 million vulnerable families are served, however, this number may increase to an even greater amount.

As announced by the government and representatives, a proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) is under discussion, which should receive the decision to increase the gas voucher. If the measure is approved, the value of the benefit may increase, in the transfer of the full value of the gas cylinder, currently with an average price of R$ 120 in Brazil.

Initially, the forecast was to increase the gas voucher to R$ 100. However, according to Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), the aim is to increase the income of families, which will require readjusting the value of the program .

Remembering that to be approved, the new gas voucher must pass a vote in the plenary in addition to receiving the sanction of President Bolsonaro. Considering the favorable political scenario, the chances of implementing the measure are great, a fact that should occur months before the 2022 elections.