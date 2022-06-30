MPT investigates whether Caixa’s summit covered up cases of sexual harassment

(photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR)

To try to contain the damage caused by the scandal that hit Caixa Econômica Federal, the government rushed to appoint a woman to the presidency of the bank. The until then special secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, Daniella Marques, will assume the position with the departure, yesterday, of Pedro Guimarães, accused by employees of sexual harassment. The case, however, should have new developments with the investigation opened by the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) to determine whether the top of the institution covered up crimes.

Labor prosecutor Rafael Mondego Figueiredo established a period of 10 calendar days for Caixa to comment on reports that it had knowledge of the practice of sexual abuse since 2019, but “would have covered up the facts”, and forward the list of complaints “possibly presented ” against Guimarães and Celso Leonardo Barbosa, number 2 in the hierarchy and vice president of Wholesale Business at the bank. The MPT also requires clarification on the outcome of each of the complaints. The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) also opened an investigation into the case.

Read more: https://www.em.com.br/app/noticia/politica/2022/06/30/interna_politica,1377023/mpt-apura-se-cupula-da-caixa-encobriu-casos-de-assedio -sexual.shtml Read more on the website: https://em.com.br / https://uai.com.br SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Follow the UAI Portal on social media:

Instagram – https://instagram.com/estadodeminas/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/em_com #shorts #pedroguimarães #caixa”/>

In a note released last night, Caixa said it repudiated any type of harassment and informed that it received, through its whistleblowing channel, “reports of cases of this nature in the institution”. “The investigation runs in secrecy, within the scope of the Corregedoria, which is why it was not known to the other areas of the bank”, he argues.

The statement highlights that the whistleblower channel is managed by a body external to the institution, “which guarantees transparency, security and protection for whistleblowers”. “As part of the ongoing internal investigation, initiated in May 2022, contacts were made with the complainant, who remains anonymous. Internal investigations were also carried out that resulted in preliminary material, which is under evaluation” , highlights. “Therefore, the Corregedoria admitted the complaint and gave the information to the complainant, making itself available to collect their testimony, maintaining their anonymity.”

The allegations against Guimarães were revealed on Tuesday. Among the accusations made by the employees are sexual innuendo, touching their private parts and even invitations to enter a hotel room with him.

Defense

Shortly before his exoneration was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette, Guimarães released a letter in which he pleaded not guilty. He complained that the “avalanche of news and misinformation” hit his wife, two children and their 18-year marriage.

He emphasized that he “always” was committed to combating “all forms of harassment.” “The reported accusations are not true! I repeat: the accusations are not true and do not reflect my professional or personal attitude”, he stressed. “I’m sure these allegations will not stand up to a technical and impartial review.”

The executive said he decided to resign so as not to harm “the institution or the government by being a target for political rancor in an election year”.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not comment on the matter, but, according to his son 01, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), the Chief Executive spoke to Guimarães in the following terms: “Look, Pedro, ; so accusing you there”. “And Pedro, right away, understood, he went to talk knowing that this should happen”, stressed the senator.