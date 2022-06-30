Murilo Huff is accused of not taking care of his son and shoots: “Crazy old woman”

Murilo Huff was accused, on social media, of not taking care of little Léo, his 2-year-old son, the result of his relationship with Marília Mendonça. During an interaction with his fans on Twitter, which he usually does, the singer countered the comment of a follower and did not remain silent.

In a tweet, the sertanejo urged his followers to use a product from his store: “I want to see a photo of you using it, take it and send it to me later”. That’s when a follower questioned him. “Go take care of Leo, young man, don’t even participate in the boy, God forbid”, she criticized her. Without mincing words, Huff snapped: “You’ll mind your own business, crazy old woman.”

photo-show-murilo-huff-dvd-2-2022

Singer infected the audiencePhoto: Flaney Gonzalez

photo-show-murilo-huff-dvd-4-2022

Stage changed as the repertoire was followedPhoto: Flaney Gonzalez

photo-recording-murilo-huff-maiara-maraisa-dvd-2-2022

Marília Mendonça “vetoed” asking to leave Murilo’s repertoire alonePhoto: Jozu Santos

photo-recording-murilo-huff-maiara-maraisa-dvd-2022

Music had piano inputPhoto: Jozu Santos

foto-murilo-huff-cristiano-gravacao-dvd-2-2022.jpeg

Singer anticipated and invited singer to record the duo’s DVDPhoto: Thiago Duran/Brazil News Agency

photo-murilo-huff-dom-vittor-and-gustavo-2022

Dom Vittor & Gustavo also performedPhoto: Flaney Gonzalez

photo-murilo-huff-matheus-e-kauan-2022

Matheus & Kauan participated in the recordingPhoto: Flaney Gonzalez

0

Several other fans supported the singer’s words and also began to criticize the lady. “These people like to give their opinion as if they knew the person’s heart. Don’t even care about that kind of comment no! This one’s life is too slow to interfere in others!” fired one. “Your best version is that of Leo’s father. You are a big daddy and never let anyone try to make you doubt it.”

