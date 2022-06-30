NASA’s Boeing 747 takes off for the last international mission in its history

The NASA Jumbo in Christchurch – Image: Wayne Williams – Port Hills Productions, via SOFIAtelescope on Twitter





In April of this year, NASA and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) announced that in September 2022 they will discontinue the operations of their Jumbo Boeing 747SP plane, which carries the SOFIA (strastospheric Oobservatory for Infrared THEstronomy, or Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy).

However, shortly afterwards, in May, the German SOFIA Institute (DSI – Deutsches SOFIA Institut), responsible for the laboratory and telescope installed on the plane, reported that, given the importance and necessity of the project for the research of the Universe, it disagrees. of that decision, which was announced by the space agencies without any prior consultation with the Institute.

But, as the latest information indicates, the DSI challenge was not enough for a change of plans, and the only Jumbo Jet in the world is, in fact, heading towards its withdrawal.

The specially modified Boeing 747 has been in Oceania since last week, carrying out the flights of the project’s last international mission.

A huge THANK YOU to everyone that came out to welcome us to Christchurch when we arrived on the 19th of June, and to Christchurch Airport for all their support! We’re excited to be back observing the Southern Hemisphere’s skies. 📸: Wayne Williams, Port Hills Productions pic.twitter.com/RHEKa1CX7r — SOFIAtelescope (@SOFIAtelescope) June 28, 2022





According to NASA reports, after a two-year hiatus, SOFIA returned to Christchurch, New Zealand, for a long deployment (mission of flights to capture signals from the Universe outside its base), since, about once a year, SOFIA temporarily moves its operational home to better observe celestial objects in the Southern Hemisphere.

There is always a great demand from the SOFIA scientific community to observe the southern skies, and SOFIA has been working to meet these needs. This year, it has already been to Santiago, Chile, for a two-week rapid deployment to observe the Large Magellanic Cloud. Now SOFIA is returning to New Zealand for the seventh and last time.

“We are excited to be returning to Christchurch to continue to study and discover the infrared universe,” said Naseem Rangwala, SOFIA project scientist.

SOFIA has made 12 deployments over its operational life, usually departing Palmdale, California, to observe celestial objects and phenomena not visible in the skies over California elsewhere. Occultations have been observed in Florida and New Zealand, as well as atomic oxygen in Earth’s atmosphere, stellar feedback, and magnetic fields in Germany.

Christchurch is often SOFIA’s home away from home in overseas deployments. This time, SOFIA is to perform 32 flights to observe a wide range of celestial objects and phenomena, such as cosmic magnetic fields, stellar feedback and cosmic rays, using two instruments, HAWC+ (High Resolution Broadband Aerial Camera Plus) and GREAT (Receiver German for Astronomy at Terahertz Frequencies).

Probing the magnetic universe

SOFIA will start by investigating our galaxy, the Milky Way. A team of researchers is mapping the magnetic fields in the central regions of the Milky Way. These data will complement an earlier Legacy Program that took mid-infrared images of the Milky Way.

This work is similar to other cosmic magnetic field studies that map the shape and strength of this unseen force in other galaxies. SOFIA can detect cosmic magnetic fields at many scales, including star formation scales, especially along filaments.

SOFIA will also be looking at magnetic fields in filaments of material in our galaxy. These filaments are wire-like structures filled with cold gas and dust. Most stars form in these dark rivers of material. A team of scientists will investigate how magnetic fields play a role in the formation of filament stars.

The telescope exposed during research flight – Image: NASA





Stars blowing bubbles and a barometer for cosmic rays

After HAWC+ has finished probing the magnetic universe, the SOFIA operations team will swap the instrument for the GREAT instrument, which does a wide variety of studies, including stellar feedback, i.e. how some stars can affect the regions around them. .

Massive young stars create huge winds that blow the dusty material around them, sometimes blowing celestial bubbles. As they do this, stellar winds hit the material and can sometimes trigger or extinguish star formation. Scientists want to understand when and why star formation turns on or off.

GREAT, like a car radio, can be set to be sensitive to specific signals. During deployment in New Zealand, it will be configured to register hydride molecules. These molecules were some of the first types that formed in our universe, and even now, they are sometimes created in other environments.

When scientists detect hydrides, they can use them as sensitive barometers for the presence of cosmic rays, high-energy particles that travel close to the speed of light.

Hydride molecules form under very specific circumstances, and scientists can usually determine their rate of production. At the same time, these molecules are quite delicate and can be easily destroyed by passing cosmic rays. Understanding the balance between their production and destruction can provide clues about the abundance of cosmic rays.

Scientists have measured the cosmic rays produced by our Sun and understand them very well, but they do not fully understand the cosmic rays that originate from outside our solar system. Using hydride molecules, researchers will investigate how abundant cosmic rays are in environments outside our solar system.

a strong ending

Many of the main celestial objects for astronomers, such as the center of the Milky Way, are only visible from the Southern Hemisphere or more easily observed from these latitudes.

Three years after the SOFIA telescope saw its first light in 2010, the observatory made its first trip to New Zealand. Now, nine years later and with six previous trips to Christchurch, this will be SOFIA’s last international deployment.

NASA and DLR recently announced the completion of the SOFIA mission, which will operate for the remainder of fiscal 2022, before entering an orderly decommissioning process on October 1, 2022.

“We are committed to delivering a strong end to this unique astrophysical mission from a place of strength and pride, providing our scientific community with as much Southern Hemisphere data as possible,” said Dr. Rangwala. In the future, SOFIA data will be available in NASA’s public archives for astronomers around the world to use.

SOFIA is a joint project of NASA and the DLR. The DLR provides the telescope, aircraft scheduled maintenance and other support for the mission. NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California manages the SOFIA program, science and mission operations in cooperation with the Universities Space Research Association, based in Columbia, Maryland, and the German SOFIA Institute at University of Stuttgart.

The aircraft is maintained and operated by NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center Building 703 in Palmdale, California.

