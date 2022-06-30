Negotiations progress, and Richarlison could become the most expensive signing in Tottenham’s history; see values ​​and details

According to ESPN, Tottenham is close to signing Everton striker Richarlison, in a transfer that could reach R$377 million.

O tottenham it is close to closing the signing of striker Richarlisonof Evertonin what should become the most expensive deal in club historybeing able to reach 60 million pounds (approximately R$377 million)according to sources confirmed to the ESPN.

The tendency is for Brazilians to respond positively to the proposal offered for a five year bondand that the official announcement be made within the next 48 hours.

Final details of the deal are still being finalized, but the London club is expected to disburse 50 million pounds (approximately R$313 million) fixedin addition to others 10 million pounds (about R$62 million) in performance additives.

Although the triggers for goals are still being settled this Thursday, the final deal is likely to exceed the £53.8m paid by Spurs to remove Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in 2019.

The agreement also provides that the watfordformer Richarlison club, will receive 10% of any amount in excess of £40 million.

Everton are believed to be under financial pressure to sell a key player, which should also help the club bolster manager Frank Lampard’s squad.

Spurs president Daniel Levy and his Everton teammate Bill Kenwright were spotted having dinner together earlier this week. Tottenham made several proposals, including the offer to include Steven Bergwijn as a possible replacementbut the Toffees resisted for the deal to be closed in cash only.

richarlison scored 53 goals in 152 games for Everton and is set to become Tottenham’s fourth signing this window, after Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma. Spurs are also hoping to complete the loan signing of quarterback Clement Lenglet, who belongs to the barcelona.

Sources have indicated that an important meeting will take place in the next 24 hours to discuss a deal, which will likely include an option to buy the 27-year-old Frenchman, which is not mandatory. Some details still need to be worked out, including how much of Lenglet’s salary will be paid by the British.

Lenglet spoke to Conte, who helped convince him to make the switch. The defender, who has the objective of integrating the selection of the France at Qatar World Cupwasn’t sure if the Premier League would be suitable for his football at the moment.

Tottenham are still hoping to close a deal for right-back Djed Spence. Negotiations are ongoing with the middlesbroughbut the clubs have not yet reached an agreement on the value of the negotiation.

Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden, from ESPNcontributed to this report.