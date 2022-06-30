Netflix denies cutting rape scenes recorded by Klara Castanho

Netflix denied that the rape scenes of the character played by klara brown in the second season of “Good morning, Veronica” were cut. The information had been shared by a news portal. According to the streaming platform, the actress had not filmed scenes with this content.

Before the producer’s confirmation, Notícias da TV had published that the harassment committed by the character’s father (Reynaldo Gianecchini) would only be suggested and no longer shown.

The portal indicates that Netflix has reinforced care after the exposure of the case reported by the actress in real life. Klara Castanho said she was raped, got pregnant and legally gave the baby up for adoption after birth.

Klara Castanho used social media last Saturday (25) reporting that she was a victim of rape, which left her pregnant. The child, the result of the violence, was later given up for adoption.

In the report, the actress says that she took the morning after pill and tried to go on with life despite the trauma. After feeling a lot of pain, she went to the doctor and discovered the pregnancy in the middle of a CT scan.

Castanho also said that he had been a victim of medical violence. The health professional forced her to listen to the child’s heart, said that 50% of the DNA was mine and that I would be forced to love him.”

The hospital where the actress was hospitalized, in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, informed on Sunday (26th) that an internal investigation will be opened to investigate the complaint made by the artist that a nurse had threatened to disclose to the press the fact that she had given up for adoption the rape baby he suffered.