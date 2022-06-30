Netflix will have to change video compression technology in Brazil, determines Justice

The Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice ruled that the Netflix should stop using a certain video compression technology. the giant of streaming was processed by DivX, a US-based software developer that owns the patents that Netflix is ​​infringing. According to the company, the Netflix is ​​not allowed to use its video compression technology in Brazil.

The decision was given last week by the judges of the 24th Civil Chamber of TJ Rio de Janeiro. The injunction determines that if Netflix does not stop using the patented technology, it must be fined BRL 50,000 per day of violation! The deadline for Netflix to suspend the use of the technology was June 24, that is, last Friday.

The technology in question is extremely important to Netflix and directly benefits its users.. Whenever you watch a movie or series in Ultra HD or 4K resolution, data compression technology kicks in and makes it possible for the video to be streamed without stuttering and in the best possible quality. However, it seems that Netflix does not have the proper license to use this technology in Brazil.

This feud between Netflix and DivX has been going on since last year. Even in 2021, the Brazilian justice had already determined that Netflix suspend the use of technology patented by DivX. In this ocasion, the streaming platform offered BRL 10 million as a guarantee to continue using the technology. The proposal was accepted and the injunction was overturned. But now the charge has been taken up again in the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.

The patent in question is also valid in China and the United States. In our case, it was registered in 2018 and is therefore protected by the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). Therefore, no company in Brazil can use this video compression technology without first paying a license to DivX.

Netflix even tried to defend itself, but…

Netflix’s defense was considered contradictory both by DivX’s lawyer and by the judges who analyzed the case. And, in fact, it is contradictory even. The streaming platform has defended itself by saying that it does not use DivX’s patented technology. But then he says that suspending the understanding of DivX videos will bring “enormous harm” to the company and to users. So the speech is really ambiguous.

Professors from the research centers of USP, UFRJ, PUC-Rio, UERJ and UFF were also consulted. All presented technical reports that prove that Netflix actually uses DivX technology.

At the time of publishing this news, Netflix had not yet commented on this decision. Will this injunction harm the experience of Netflix subscribers in Brazil? Carlos Aboim, DivX’s lawyer, guarantees that the ongoing process will not harm users.

Source: The globe