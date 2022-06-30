New Citroën C4 X is a crossover sedan – A good one here?

The New European Citroën C4 now has a brother, a little strange it is true, but that seeks to change things in the segment, mixing sedan and crossover. This is the Citroen C4 X.

Although the designation reminds something of the Chinese market, in reality it appears for the Europeans.

It’s not another liftback to the mainland, a type common there, but a sedan in fact, since the trunk is detached from the rest.

With the same front as the New C4, the C4 X is the same up to the rear doors, then receiving an extension that makes it an unusual car.

Despite the highlighted lid, the New C4 X has a high waistline and is very reminiscent of the style proposal made in renderings, where the C4 Sedan or X was even presented with a wagon variant.

Citroën can obviously even create a C4 X Break from this car, thus generating a family that would refer to the Citroën Xsara, only without the Picasso minivan. Well, in China it would even fit…

Unlike other adventure sedan proposals, this one can also be considered a sedan-style crossover, due to its format with the third volume.

So, it’s up to the customer to call it whatever they want.

With exclusive taillights, this stylish “sedan” has the trunk that Brazilians like, with 510 liters.

By the way, made on the CMP basis, there would be no technical problems to be done in Puerto Real or El Palomar, but Stellantis’ plans for the region are different…

Measuring 4,600 m in length and 2,670 m in wheelbase, the New Citroën C4 X has the size of the extinct C4 Lounge, and could even be its successor in the always revolutionary vision of the double chevron.

With Puretech 1.2 Turbo engines of 100 or 130 horsepower, in addition to an electric version of 136 horsepower, the New C4 X is a bold move by Citroën in a continent that seems to have lost its boldness some time ago.

There will be a diesel version with 130 horsepower that will reach Africa (north). Here?

As we’ve already said, Citroën has the C-Cubed’s CC24 and it can point to a mid-size SUV to contend with Taos and Corolla Cross in place of a visionary sedan. Let’s wait.

Citroën C4 X 2023 – Photo gallery