New Fall Guys Challenges Bring Hopes for Potential Collaboration

Raju Singh 14 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on New Fall Guys Challenges Bring Hopes for Potential Collaboration 0 Views

Fortnite x Fall Guys – It’s been a while since the collaboration of two popular games, Fortnite and Fall Guys, came online. Finally, living up to the hype, a popular data miner leaked some interesting information about the collaboration.

New Fall Guys Challenges Bring Hope for Potential Collaboration (Image Via – Max Fortnite Leaks)

Leaks suggest that Fall Guys just posted some new content in their game that references 5 “Wobble” challenges in Fortnite & Rocket League. So there are a lot of things players should keep an eye out for. For future updates on the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration, follow InsideSport.IN.

Read more: Fortnite x Subway Surfers: Concept artist establishes wild collaboration between the two titles

Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration could be in the works

There have been several hints over the past few weeks about the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration. A few hours ago, popular data miners came out in numbers to inform the public en masse about the long-awaited collaboration.

Fortnite x Fall Guys: New Fall Guys Challenges Show Potential Collaboration Hopes, Everything You Need to Know About the Fortnite Fall Guys Collab
Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Fall Guys Collab (Image Via – Max Fortnite Leaks)

One of them, Fortnite Leaks and Info, mentioned that Fall Guys just posted some new content in their game that references 5 “Wobble” challenges in Fortnite & Rocket League.

Furthermore, the leaker said that the challenges will be released in Fall Guys on June 29 and will be available until July 11. He also feels that players receive Rocket League tokens from challenges. According to the Fall Guys files, these missions will be released on June 29.

Another popular data miner, Shiina also took to Twitter and mentioned the same, crediting the aforementioned leaker.

Fans react to Fortnite and Fall Guys collaboration

While the community expected fans to rejoice over this collaboration, most fans had the opposite reaction. Fortnite is expected to launch a Halo event starting June 30th. So they are quite confused about whether developers would fetch two events at the same time.

However, there are also groups of fans who are delighted with the collaboration. It remains to be seen whether the challenges will be available from tomorrow or not. As these are mere leaks, things can also play out differently. So gamers should wait a few more hours to get more clarity on the matter.

For future Fortnite Fall Guys Collab updates, follow InsideSport.IN.

Read more: Fortnite Icon skin: Leaked NFL Star Cosmetic Files Removed from Game in Season 3 Chapter 3

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

NASA will soon reveal the deepest image of the universe taken by the James Webb telescope – News

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced this Wednesday (29) that the United …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved