New Fall Guys Challenges Bring Hopes for Potential Collaboration

Fortnite x Fall Guys – It’s been a while since the collaboration of two popular games, Fortnite and Fall Guys, came online. Finally, living up to the hype, a popular data miner leaked some interesting information about the collaboration.

Leaks suggest that Fall Guys just posted some new content in their game that references 5 “Wobble” challenges in Fortnite & Rocket League. So there are a lot of things players should keep an eye out for. For future updates on the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration, follow InsideSport.IN.

Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration could be in the works

There have been several hints over the past few weeks about the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration. A few hours ago, popular data miners came out in numbers to inform the public en masse about the long-awaited collaboration.

One of them, Fortnite Leaks and Info, mentioned that Fall Guys just posted some new content in their game that references 5 “Wobble” challenges in Fortnite & Rocket League.

Fortnite X Fall Guys Update! Fall Guys just published new content for their game that references 5 “Wobble” challenges in Fortnite & Rocket League! We could see the collaboration very, very soon!# fortnite pic.twitter.com/xRCO7vCOIr — Max // Fortnite leaks and info (@FNLeaksAndInfo) June 28, 2022

Furthermore, the leaker said that the challenges will be released in Fall Guys on June 29 and will be available until July 11. He also feels that players receive Rocket League tokens from challenges. According to the Fall Guys files, these missions will be released on June 29.

Another popular data miner, Shiina also took to Twitter and mentioned the same, crediting the aforementioned leaker.

Fall Guys Collaboration Update: Fall Guys just added something to their files that references the “Wobble” challenges that need to be completed in Fortnite and Rocket League. According to the Fall Guys files, these missions will be released on June 29 👀 (All information by @FNLeaksAndInfo) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 28, 2022

Fans react to Fortnite and Fall Guys collaboration

While the community expected fans to rejoice over this collaboration, most fans had the opposite reaction. Fortnite is expected to launch a Halo event starting June 30th. So they are quite confused about whether developers would fetch two events at the same time.

There is a Halo event starting on the 30th so I don’t know if they would do 2 events at the same time — Ender (@TheEnderCreepYT) June 28, 2022

However, there are also groups of fans who are delighted with the collaboration. It remains to be seen whether the challenges will be available from tomorrow or not. As these are mere leaks, things can also play out differently. So gamers should wait a few more hours to get more clarity on the matter.

