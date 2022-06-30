Niantic lays off 90 employees and cancels four projects

Pokémon Go Developer Admits It’s Going Through Economic Turmoil

THE Nianticdeveloper of games like Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, announced that it is laying off 90 employees. Cutting around 8% of its staff, the American company is also canceling four projects.

Founded in 2010 in San Francisco, California, Niantic is famous for bringing augmented reality games to multiple players, including the best known, the pokemon gowhich has become a worldwide phenomenon.

Despite the huge revenue from the title since its launch in 2016, which would have reached more than US$ 1 billion a year, according to estimates by Sensor Tower, the developer has not been able to replicate the same success with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which closed at the beginning. this year.

According to the information, CEO John Hanke would have sent emails to employees revealing that the developer was going through a moment of economic turmoil and that it needed to cut and simplify operations manpower to address the problem.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Niantic revealed (via Bloomberg): “We recently decided to stop production on some projects and reduce our workforce by around 8% to focus on our top priorities.”

“We are grateful for the contributions of those who have left Niantic and support them through this difficult transition.”he concluded.

It is worth noting that yesterday (28), the company closed a partnership with the National Basketball Association for a game called NBA All-World. The company will continue to work on that game, Pokémon Go, and other titles.

canceled projects

In addition to the cuts, some projects were also canceled due to the company’s situation. Among them are games Heavy metal and Hamlet. On the latter, the developer was working with theater company Punchdrunk, which is behind the popular, award-winning interactive play Sleep No More.

In addition, two other projects entitled as blue sky and snowball were also cancelled.







Via: Engadget Source: Bloomberg