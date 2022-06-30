Nubank launches new silver credit card

Nubank launched a new product this week, more specifically last Tuesday (28). It is a credit card, silver, for accounts that have the National Registry of Legal Entities (CNPJ). In other words, it is a product aimed at Brazilian entrepreneurs and businessmen.

See too: Learn how to increase the credit limit of your Nubank account

According to fintech, the purpose of its new silver credit card is to encourage purchases by small entrepreneurs. Therefore, it will be available to individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs), self-employed and small entrepreneurs.

New credit card for Nubank entrepreneurs

The new credit card for businessmen that Nubank offers will have the company’s name stamped on the front. You can even use up to three special characters. However, the big difference is in the silver color on the front and the classic purple color on the back. Thus, it is easier to know which product is for personal purposes and which card is intended for the administration of the company.

It is worth noting that the new credit card has free issuance and zero annual fee, just like the other products previously reported. The entrepreneur will have access to the Mastercard Surpreenda platform, in which it is possible to accumulate points and convert them into exclusive benefits in each transaction that is carried out.

Who can get the new Nubank credit card?

Nubank PJ account cards can be offered to anyone who has a CNPJ. The new format has become the standard from now on. Check out how to have the product with a silver front:

1 – If your current PJ card (purple) is about to expire;

2 – If you have never applied for a PJ account card;

3 – If your card has been stolen, stolen or lost.

Just access the fintech application, register and apply for a new credit card for entrepreneurs. It is worth noting that the credit function must be enabled.