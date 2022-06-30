Nubank offers PJ card with new design

Last Tuesday (28), Nubank used its social networks to publicize its new Legal Person (PJ) card. Check out what’s new!

Last Tuesday (28), Nubank used its social networks to publicize its new Legal Person (PJ) card. With a unique design, the new PJ card comes with the company’s name stamped on the front and in silver, without leaving the purple aside, which is on the back.

Image: Reproduction / Nubank Blog

PJ Nubank account

Entrepreneurs face many challenges to maintain their business, so they need to choose tools that facilitate their day-to-day as a PJ and that have less costs. Therefore, Nubank offers the following advantages to its PJ client:

Zero bank fee;

Free Pix to receive and collect;

PJ card with debit function;

Management of payments, collections and receipts;

Receipt of cash from card machine sales directly into the account;

24-hour service;

Billing link;

Issuance of tickets;

Fees charged: Bill of exchange R$ 3.00 – Withdrawal R$ 6.50 each.

Who is the PJ Nubank Account available to?

Single-partner companies: Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI), Individual Company (EI) and Individual Limited Liability Company (EIRELI), Limited Partnership (LTDA), Individual Real Estate Company and Unipessoal Law Firm;

Nubank customers who have a credit card or personal account, with the exception of new customers, who take a few days to release the function;

For those who are not Nubank customers, the PJ Account is not available.

Nubank PJ Card

The new Nubank PJ card is not being released to all roxinho customers. Thus, at first, only customers who meet the following requirements are able to apply for the card:

Who has never requested a card in the PJ account;

If the current card (purple) is about to expire;

In cases of loss, theft and/or damage.

It is worth noting that not all PJs have the functionality released, and that obtaining a new card is subject to credit analysis.

card benefits

The PJ credit card offers the following benefits:

No annuity;

No hidden fees;

Controlled by Nubank’s PJ account app;

Credit limit adjustment;

Multiple virtual cards.

