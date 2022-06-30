Nubank wins recurring payments on Pix and boleto search engine

The digital bank Nubank announced this Wednesday (29) the arrival of new functions in the application. one of them is the Recurring Pix, which allows users to make recurring payments via Pix on a monthly basis, programming the values ​​and start dates. In addition, the application also gains a new functionality that allows performing specific searches for tickets.

According to Nubank, the Recurring Pix feature will be monthly, initially, and will be made available “to a reduced portion of customers”. Thus, the gradual release should happen gradually for all customers in Brazil.

The new tool will allow individual and corporate customers to select specific payments that can be made automatically via Pix. The idea, explains the bank, is to automate payments. Users will also be able to cancel automatic payments whenever they choose.

The Recurrent Pix at Nubank will be available in the “Payment Assistant” of the accounts. There, the user can control and manage automated payments.

“The Recurring Pix is ​​another innovation that we have implemented in our digital account and in the PJ account to give them even more time to dedicate themselves to other activities, ensuring that their transfers will be made safely and within the timeframe they need “, said in a statement Arthur Valadao, Nubank’s Lead Account Manager.

Boletos Finder at Nubank

focused on management and organization of payment slips, Nubank also announced the arrival of the Boletos Search tool. As the name suggests, users will be able to carry out specific searches for tickets that have already been paid or that must be paid. In addition, it will also notify the customer when a new boleto is issued in their CPF or CNPJ. The function is also available in the “Payment Wizard”.

Nubank explains that the novelty will be available for all charges, except for some such as gas, water, internet, energy and others for infrastructure. Like Pix Recurrent, the new tool will be released gradually to all bank customers “over the next few months”.