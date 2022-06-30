Number of deaths and cases of meningitis grows in ES; see what the symptoms are

Photo: Disclosure



Meningitis rash (lesion does not go away when pressed against glass)

Until the 25th of that month, Espírito Santo recorded, which corresponds to epidemiological week 25 (SE 25), 219 suspected cases of meningitisbeing 105 confirmed and 28 deaths among viral, bacterial and fungal.

In the same period last year, i.e. until SE 25 of 2021: 209 suspected cases were reported, and 83 confirmed and 19 deaths recorded between viral, bacterial and fungal. The data were published in the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Secretary of State for Health (sesa).

Meningitis is a infection of the membranes that cover the brain, called meninges. The disease is caused by bacteria or viruses, however, not all are contagious or transmissible. Although people of any age are susceptible to contracting meningitis, children under the age of 5 are most affected.

There are several agents that lead to the disease, however, in general, conditions resulting from viruses are usually less severe.

The cases resulting from bacteria are quite dangerous and can lead to death. Another important finding is that patients who survive the bacterial infection end up living with sequelae such as paralysis and deafness. Meningococcal meningitis, for example, is caused by the meningococcal bacteria, and is contagious.

Alert for increase in the number of cases

At the beginning of the year, Sesa issued an alert that the number of cases of type C meningitis were increasing in Espírito Santo. On February 7, 2022, the Center for Strategic Information and Responses in Health Surveillance (CIEVS) from Sesa sent to the municipal health departments a note warning of the epidemiological situation of the disease.

The alert occurred due to the investigation of cases of Meningococcal Meningitis C in the city of Sao Roque do Canaanin the north of the state.

Also according to Sesa, surveillance of meningitis is carried out. Immunization strategies with the municipalities have been intensified.

Among them, extramural vaccination in schools; active search for those who are not vaccinated or those with incomplete vaccination schedules through the Primary Health Care teams; strengthening of surveillance and immunization services; and training with regional and municipal epidemiological surveillance.

In Brazil, meningitis is considered endemic with case records throughout the year. the meningitis bacterial are more common in the coldest times of the year, autumn and Winter and the viral in the hottest seasons, spring and summer.

Know the symptoms of meningitis

Among the main symptoms of the disease are:

– High fever;

– For the head;

– Neck stiffness;

– Large or small wine spots on the skin;

– Mental confusion;

– Sore throat;

– Vomiting/nausea (not always, initially);

– Somnolence;

– Difficulty waking up;

– Joint pain;

– Lack of appetite.

prevention and treatment

THE vaccination is the main way to prevent meningitis. Faced with the symptoms, the doctor will make an evaluation, in addition to the preliminary analysis of clinical samples. In more severe cases, the patient is referred to hospital and treated with specific antibiotics.

SUS offers 5 types of vaccine against bacterial meningitis

The immunizers offered by the State Public Network are:

– Meningococcal vaccine C: for children up to 10 years of age that prevents meningococcal disease by serogroup C; Until June 30th, it will also be offered on a temporary basis to teenagers aged 13 to 19.

– Meningococcal ACWY vaccine: for adolescents aged 11 and 12 years, which prevents four types of meningococcal disease caused by serogroups A, C, W and Y;

– 10 valent pneumococcal vaccine: for children under 5 years old that prevents pneumococcal meningitis;

– Pentavalent vaccine: for children under 7 years old that prevents meningitis by Haemophilus influenzae type B;

– BCG vaccine: for children under 5 years of age that prevents tuberculous meningitis.