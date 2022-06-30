Only Murders in the Building becomes the highest-rated series in Rotten Tomatoes history

With a perfect average, the series surpasses Fleabag in the number of positive reviews it received in two seasons!

Only Murders in the Building recently returned for its second season but is already making a splash. With the criticism of the new year, the comedy of hulu becomes the series with the best ratings average in the Rotten Tomatoes.

Previously, the title was defended by the second season of Fleabagof Amazon Prime Video, which has a perfect 100% average taken from 98 reviews. the first season of Only Murders in the Building had already achieved this position in 2021, when it achieved 100% from 103 analyses.

Now the comedy has overtaken Fleabag even when the reviews of both seasons are added together. The two series have an average of 100% in their two years, only Only Murders in the Building accumulates a total of 142 reviews to reach this result, while the two seasons of the Phoebe Waller-Bridge received a total of 140 reviews between 2016 and 2019.

Anyway, year two of Fleabag was hailed as the best series of the past decade, while season one of Only Murders in the Building holds the title of best show of the current decade. In addition to the notes and the comedy genre, the comparison between the two series stops there.

Co-created by John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie) and Steve Martinwho also stars, Only Murders in the Building accompanies a group of podcast enthusiasts from true crime who take on the role of detectives when a homicide takes place in their building. The list also has Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Amy Ryan.

The second season continues to be broadcast in Brazil by Star+, which has all previous episodes in its catalog. Already Fleabagwhich follows the unusual and frustrated daily life of an acid woman in London, is available in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video.

