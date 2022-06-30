Pacheco says that installation of the CPI of the MEC will be decided after meeting with leaders | Policy

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) said this Wednesday (29) that he will decide on the opening of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Ministry of Education (MEC) after hearing the opinion of party leaders. A meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday (5).

The request for the creation of the CPI began to receive signatures in April, but gained strength in recent days after the arrest of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro in a Federal Police (PF) operation that investigates possible irregularities in the release of funds from the National Development Fund. of Education (FNDE), an agency linked to the MEC. The former minister was released the following day, but investigations continue.

This Tuesday (28) opposition parliamentarians filed a request for the installation of the CPI to investigate allegations of corruption and influence peddling in the MEC.

For a CPI to be created, the request for the creation of the commission must be filed, and then read, by the president of the Senate, in plenary. After this phase, the parties indicate which senators will compose the commission and, then, the collegiate can be installed.

Asked if the application will be read only after the leaders’ meeting, Pacheco replied:

“This is the intention. We take the Presidency’s decision in relation to all pending decision requests, submit to the leaders in a meeting of leaders specific to this topic and, following the decision of the leaders, read all these requests in the plenary”, said the president of the Senate.

Government senators, who previously requested the installation of other CPIs, ask that Pacheco respect the queue of requests. There are two requirements at the front of the MEC’s ​​CPI; the CPI on Drug Trafficking, by Senator Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE), and the CPI on Unfinished Works, presented by the government leader, Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ).

Pacheco also stated that all requests will be evaluated, including by the Senate Advocacy and Consultancy, and submitted to the leaders.

“The convenience of the decision of the collegiate in relation to the moment of the appointment of the members for the installation of a CPI, of two or of four, that will be up to the college of leaders to do. initiative or without prioritizing any of these initiatives, treating all the initiatives of senators in an egalitarian and isonomic way”, he explained.