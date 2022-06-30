Palmeiras fans get excited about the team after 3-0 in Libertadores

‘Esse Palmeiras’ from Abel Ferreira won another victory as a visitor in Libertadores, beating Cerro Porteño 3-0 in Asunción, Paraguay, and forwarded the spot to the quarterfinals of competition.

The triumph, which gives some tranquility to Alviverde in the return clash, next week, excited the fans on social networks.

‘This Palmeiras’, referring to the team coached by the Portuguese, was among the most talked about topics on Twitter after the game and was praised even by Valdivia.

“Best team in South America running over Paraguay”, highlighted the midfielder who defended Palmeiras in two spells: from 2006 to 2008 and 2010 to 2015. At 38, the Chilean is currently without a club.

The spot in the quarterfinals of Libertadores will be decided next Wednesday (6th), at Allianz Parque. Before, however, Alviverde receives Athletico-PR, for the Brasileirão, at 9 pm next Saturday. Verdão is the leader of the Brasileirão, with three points ahead of the second, Corinthians.

See reactions to Palmeiras’ triumph in Paraguay

Best team in South America running over in Paraguay — Jorge Valdivia (@el_mago_oficial) June 30, 2022

Allow me an opinion? This team has written such a rich history that it often makes feats seem easy enough for some to say it’s luck. It wouldn’t be possible with just luck. He is of a UNIQUE competence and, like everyone, a few pinches of luck. — Rodrigo Fragoso (@reporterfragoso) June 30, 2022

This Palmeiras by Abel Ferreira just makes me proud! — Erica (@eriica_sales) June 30, 2022

This Palmeiras is COLOSSAL!!!

Palmeiras is COLOSSAL!!! — Sincere Verdão (@verdao_sincero) June 30, 2022