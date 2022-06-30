Palmeiras wins Cerro Porteño away with two goals from Rony and sets foot in the quarterfinals

Abel Ferreira’s team didn’t have a good first half, but got a great result in Paraguay

Playing at Defensores del Chaco, in Paraguay, this Wednesday, the palm trees won Cerro Porteño by 3 to 0 in the first leg of the round of 16 of CONMEBOL Libertadores.

Verdão’s first two goals were scored by Rony, the club’s top scorer in the South American competition. Murilo scored the third for alviverde.

The first half was without any emotion, with both teams failing to create opportunities. The game was caught and with few shots of danger to Jean and Weverton.

The most “exciting” part of the initial stage was an unusual moment, where Gustavo Scarpa went to take a corner, ended up kicking the linesman’s ankle and went to the ground.

In the second half, Palmeiras started to feel more comfortable on the field. And the reward came in the 16th minute of the final stage.

Scarpa crossed and Ron appeared in the middle of the surprise area, with a little fish, to swing the nets.

In the 25th minute of the second half, Rony scored his second goal of the game, but the goal was only confirmed after a VAR check because it was initially signaled offside.

At the end of the lights, Murilo took advantage of the rebound of a header by himself and decreed the trampling of Verdão.

Championship status

With this result, Palmeiras is practically qualified for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Only a real catastrophe at Allianz Parque to make Cerro managed to beat Verdão by 4 goals difference and qualify.

next games

Verdão will play again on Saturday, at Allianz Parque, at 19:30 (Brasilia), against Athletico-PR for the Brasileirão before facing Cerro Porteño, again on Wednesday, now at Allianz.

Datasheet

Cerro Porteño 0 x 3 Palm trees

GOALS: Ron [61′ e 70′] and Murilo [87′]

CERRO PORTEÑO: Jean; Espínola, Duarte, Riveras, Rodríguez; Piris Da Motta, Carrascal, Cardozo (Gimenez); Benítez (Oviedo), Aquino (Vargas) and Samudio (Marcelo Moreno). Coach: Francisco Arce

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gomez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Luan), Dudu (Wesley), Veiga (Boy) and Scarpa (Veron); Ron (Navarro). Coach: Abel Ferreira