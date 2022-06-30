Pantanal: Maria Bruaca suffers from another attitude of Tenório, revolts with the arrival of a guest on the farm and shoots: “It’s a daring”

In the next chapters of the novel wetlandfrom TV Globo, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will be surprised by the arrival of Marcelo (Lucas Leto) at the farm. The son of the other family of Tenório (Murilo Benício) will disembark in the Pantanal by surprise, generating anger in Maria, who had not been warned of the arrival of the “guest”.

Although Marcelo appears at Tenório’s side, Maria treats him politely when he sets foot on the farm for the first time. However, the housewife will leave the room to vent to her saint in the bedroom.. At this time, Guta (Julia Dalavia) goes to look for her mother and ends up hearing her lamentations.

“I’m as if I had died…”, Maria will say. “For God’s sake, don’t say that”, Guta will reply. “It’s impudence! He’s got a nerve!”, Bruaca will continue to complain.. Guta will argue that Marcelo didn’t do anything wrong, but Tenório’s wife won’t let her guard down because she understands that she doesn’t deserve what she’s going through.

“No… Nobody cares about anything. I’m the one to blame for it all, I’ve always been a Bruaca! But I’m not just another Bruaca. I could have been, for a long time… More in just one more!”, completes the housewife, promising to take measures about this situation of receiving the husband’s “other’s child” wife.