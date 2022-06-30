Panvel: the history of the chain of pharmacies that already earn more than R$ 3.5 billion

Like thousands of pharmacies across the country, Panvel (PNVL3) started small. Since its beginnings in the South region, back in the 1960s, the company has grown with a strong strategic plan and the union of families. The pharmacy chain earned BRL 3.5 billion in the last year. In 2022, it should reach R$ 4 billion reais. Panvel has a total of 530 branches, and also created a line of private label products in 1989.

Julio Mottin and Julio Mottin Neto, founder of Grupo Panvel and CEO of Grupo Panvel, respectively, tell the story of the company, from the initial moments to the current and future moments, in this episode of the podcast From Zero to Topentrepreneurship brand InfoMoney. The program is available in video on YouTube or in audio on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Spreaker, Google Podcast, Castbox and Amazon Music.

“Humility and simplicity: that’s the only way you achieve things. I’m not a fan of the upturned nose”, says Julio Mottin, founder of Grupo Panvel. Even so, the company is ambitious. Panvel has a plan to reach R$ 6 billion in revenue in 2025. To fund the entire expansion, the company made a new share offering in 2020, and migrated to the highest level of corporate governance at B3.

The eyes are on the future, but without forgetting what other companies have already taught. “The purpose is more important than the process. All the companies that are in the middle of the way only focus on the processes”, says Mottin Neto to the From Zero to Top. The CEO says that the company never reported a loss, even though it went through several difficult economic moments, such as the Collor Plan (1990).

