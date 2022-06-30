Pep Tattoos His Children’s Names On His Face And Regrets

Pep explained that he regretted the tattoos and should have them removed in the next few days (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Montage)

Pep, from the duo with Nenm, wanted to get a tattoo in honor of his twin sons with Thalyta Santos, Joo Gael and Enzo Fabiano, but ended up not liking the end result.

While participating in the program your afternoon, from RedeTV! last tuesday (28/06), the singer said that she expected a different result and confessed that she regretted the drawing on her face.

“The tattoo is very ugly. I thought it was a little name here, there”, fired Snia Abro when she saw the tattoo on the left side with the name of Enzo, before Pep appeared in video at the attraction.

The artist got the tattoo a few days ago, but has regretted it and is looking for a dermatologist to erase it. “Here’s Pep, good afternoon Snia, good afternoon to all who are present. Guys, unfortunately I did something I wasn’t supposed to do”, she began.

“Thalyta always told me (sic) not to do it, but I always went against her wishes, unfortunately. I thought it would be cool”, he added.

Pep highlighted that she is passionate about tattoos and said that after tattooing her face, she even had problems with her wife. “Almost the marriage ended because of it,” she revealed.

Sonia Abro, godmother of the twins, continued the scolding: “I don’t accept explanations, I don’t accept explanations. Let her ask her opinion before doing something like that on her face. That shading killed her a lot”, detonated the presenter.

“I did something that for me, as an artist, wasn’t cool. […] I work a lot with face, it was something without thinking, but I tell you: the tattoo artist is excellent, it has nothing to do with it. I was to blame.” pep

After participating in the program, Pep returned to talk about the subject in the stories from Instagram. “I thought it would look cool, it didn’t. Now I can’t see it, I even put on a filter to look pretty without makeup,” said the former farmer, trying to show her tattoos to her followers.