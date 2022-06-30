Pepê, from the duo with Neném, tattoos his children’s names on his face, and soon regrets it

Singer Pepê, from the duo with Neném, revealed regret for the tattoo she made on her face to honor her twin sons João Gael and Enzo Fabiano. The revelation took place during RedeTV’s “A Tarde é Sua” program.

“The tattoo is very ugly. I thought it was a little name here, there”, said Sônia Abrão, presenter of the program, when she saw the tattoo on the left side with the name of Enzo, before Pepê appeared on video on the program. The two are children of the singer with Thalyta Santos.

“This is Pepê, good afternoon Sônia, good afternoon to everyone who is there. Guys, unfortunately I did something I wasn’t supposed to do”, he introduced.

“Thalyta always told me (sic) not to do it, but I was always against her will, unfortunately. I thought it would be cool”, confessed the singer during her participation in the program.

Pepê said he loves tattoos and said that after tattooing his face, he even had problems with his wife. “Almost the marriage ended because of it,” she revealed.

“I did something that for me, as an artist, was not cool. [?] I work a lot with face, it was something without thinking, but I tell you: the tattoo artist is excellent, it has nothing to do with it”, defended Pepê, who is 46 years old. “I was to blame”, he admitted.

After the program, Pepê revealed on Instagram that he is looking for dermatologists to remove the tattoos.

“I thought it would look cool, it didn’t. Now you can’t see it, I even put on a filter to look pretty without makeup”, declared Pepê, trying to show his followers the face with the tattoos.