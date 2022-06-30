Pernambuco extends public health emergency due to Covid-19 until September 30

Decree signed by Governor Paulo Câmara extends the public health state of emergency because of the Covid-19 in Pernambuco until the day September 30, 2022. The text is published in this Thursday’s edition (30) of the Official State Gazette. At the national level, the federal government ended the emergency on May 22.





To justify the extension of the emergency, the decree considers “the recent breaks in the pattern of reduction of cases of Covid-19”. Pernambuco notified, on Wednesday (29), more than 3 thousand cases in 24 hours, a level that had not been recorded for almost four months. The State also observes the circulation of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the ômicron strainconsidered more transmissible.





Another justification cited by the State Government for the extension of the public health emergency is the “increase in the circulation of other respiratory viruses” that “given the need to expand the offers of beds and medical and hospital services”.









The State also claims to follow the guidance given by the State Health Department (SES-PE) and recalls the existence of gaps in vaccination against Covid-19, especially in booster doses for children, adolescents, the elderly, pregnant women and other groups vulnerable to severe forms of the disease.





The latest SES-PE update indicates coverage of 93.20% in the first dose; 81.89% in the second dose; 51.00% in the first booster dose; and 17.9% in the second booster dose – all percentages consider the respective populations eligible.





Pernambuco started the state of public health emergency because of Covid-19 on April 1 this year, after spending more than two years in state of public calamitydecreed on March 20, 2020.





In practice, the difference between state of calamity and state of emergency is in responsiveness of the Public Power to the crisis situation. While in the first the commitment is substantial, in the second it is partial.





The declaration of a state of emergency in public health seeks to allow a safe transition to normalcybut with the permanence of the surveillance and response mechanisms necessary for the operational management and strategy of actions to combat the pandemic.





The decree also mentions that the deadline of September 30 can be expanded, “if the circumstances that give rise to continue”. To this end, the epidemiological scenario will be evaluated again.

