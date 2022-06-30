Pernambuco extends state of public health emergency due to Covid and points to an increase in cases | Pernambuco

The government of Pernambuco published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (30) a decree that extends until September the state of emergency in public health caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The measure has been in effect since March this year, when the state revoked the state of calamity because of the coronavirus and published the state of emergency.

The state of emergency means a less serious situation than the state of public calamity, which was in effect for two years.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, Pernambuco has confirmed 972,784 cases of the disease and 21,861 deaths of patients with Covid. Only on Wednesday (29), the state had over 3,421 new cases of the disease.

Decree 53,079 was signed by Governor Paulo Câmara (PSB) and considers that there have recently been “breaks in the pattern of reducing Covid-19 cases and the increase in the circulation of other respiratory viruses”.

Because of these increases, it is necessary, according to the decree, to expand the supply of beds and associated medical services. In addition, the government considered that there are “gaps” in vaccination against Covid-19, “especially in booster doses for children, adolescents, the elderly, pregnant women and other groups vulnerable to severe forms of the disease”.

The state of emergency in public health, therefore, is valid until the 30th of September of this year. On that date, there should be a new assessment of the epidemiological scenario.